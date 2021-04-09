What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
COVID learning loss - offer extended summer learning, regular semester “Saturday school” or additional days, online tutoring resources, & expand individual instruction to catch up students falling behind.
Expand mental health services to students experiencing trauma during pandemic.
Advocate the $17.9 billion federal stimulus for Texas schools going to districts to recover unanticipated costs related pandemic (e.g., PPE, technology/broadband devices, wraparound services and accelerated instruction to address COVID learning loss.)
Declining enrollment: recruit eligible pre-kindergarten students in district to provide disadvantaged students high quality instruction.
Culture of inclusion - expand lessons on bias, tolerance, diversity and inclusion to teach values to embrace sense of belonging for all.
School finance: advocate for cap on recapture tax (local taxpayer’s dollars sent back to state with no accountability) and advocate for fiscal notes on bills to limit unfunded mandates on school districts, including careful consideration before layering additional staff training on current requirement.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I presume this question refers to the Governor’s March 2 Executive Order # GA34, relating to the opening of the state and the elimination of the mask mandate. Regarding Sec. 418.012 of the order, the Texas Education Agency has legal authority to publish requirements for the operations of public schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, I’ll refer to the March 12 TEA School Year 2020-2021 Public Health Planning Guidance, section on Health and Hygiene Practices: Masks, which essentially requires that every student, teacher or staff member shall wear a mask over the nose and mouth when inside a school building, or wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not from the same household. It states the governing board of a school system may modify or eliminate mask-related requirements. It also recommends a public school system consult with local health authorities before making decisions on implementing its guidance. I know firsthand that our district is in regular communication with the Collin County Health Department and is doing everything to implement the guidance from TEA which is intended to keep students, teachers, staff and our communities safe. I support the District’s process, including becoming a vaccine site for teachers. The District should watch for changes to the TEA guidance that may arise from changes in the public health crisis. Additionally, as a chair of the Board Legislative Subcommittee, in March, I authored a letter to Governor Abbott, which our entire board signed, to request vaccinations for all teachers.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
A trustee is trusted by the community and is elected to serve to provide oversight, vision, and management of the district, on behalf of the community. We are independent of management in this role and receive no compensation for the work.
Over the past 11 years of service on the Board of Trustees, I have listened to our community and been a voice for the community back to the administrators of the district. When I was first elected to the board in 2010, one of my passions was to ensure the community had a voice in important matters. Although a “newbie” on the board, I proposed a change to our operating procedures so that the board would accept public input on non-agenda items to permit people to address the board on any item. Plano ISD had gone through a difficult realignment process, and this was met with great hesitation and frankly, opposition. However, through our public discussions, I eventually gained consensus of the board and got it passed. This greatly expanded the community’s voice. After all, my tagline is “Listening to You,” and I make sure to promptly respond to phone calls and individual emails.
I fervently represent our taxpayers in Austin and helped create the campaign for “Taxparency”, or transparency in taxation. Recapture has transferred $2.2 billion out of Plano ISD since 1993, and our taxpayers do not see evidence of where those dollars go. I helped write legislation to provide that information on the tax statement, yet the bill was not passed.
I held numerous listening meetings when the district was considering changes to GPA and Class Rank to understand the concerns of parents and students.
In my first six months on the board with my fiscal eagle eye, I found an error in a bond proposal document, saving the districts significant dollars in interest.
I have extensive experience with the legislative process and advocated for Plano ISD in Austin for the past six legislative sessions.
I have been available to my constituents steadfastly and am committed to continue my service.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
Proven track record and vast experience – I’ve held every office on the board, and as President, our board won the Region 10 Honor Board and was one of five Honor Boards in Texas.
I bring stability of leadership to the board.
Extensive knowledge of accounting and finance; Master of Science in Accounting and (retired) CPA. I thoroughly understand school finance and Plano ISD budgets and financial reports.
I have commitment to the community, and the community’s trust in me. Recently, I won the Chamber’s Best of Plano “Athena Award”, Plano ISD Council of PTAs “Honorary Lifetime Member” award and the “Silver Beaver” award from Circle Ten Council of Boy Scouts of America. I have served in numerous roles over 10 years with Hendrick Scholarship Foundation.
I’ve contributed extensively to our community with Plano ISD Board of Trustees, Plano Rotary Club, multiple PTAs, Hendrick Scholarship Foundation, Exec. Board of Circle Ten Council of BSA, Leadership Plano and Heritage Farmstead Museum.
I bring thorough understanding of Plano ISD and issues relating to the greater public education.
I bring relationships within the community, including families, teachers, businesspeople, city leaders, state leaders, our Congressman and trustees throughout Texas.
I have the time to devote to the position, and a proven track record of doing so – I’m everywhere in the community representing the district.
