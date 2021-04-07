What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
I believe that the most pressing issue we face is rising property taxes, and I plan to combat that by pushing to lower the tax rate to the point that rising home values do not continue to push them up. In order to manage the budget with the lower taxes, I will push to privatize the management of public property while not spending any tax dollars to do so.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Personally, I feel that the city should have pushed back on mandates when they were first introduced and let the decision fall to the individual businesses. The city's response to Gov. Abbott's recent executive order should be no response as his original executive order was unconstitutional.
Do you believe a balance can be struck between Allen’s continued economic development and its “small town feel?” If so, how?
Yes and no. A "small town feel" would require a lot of land to be left unused. The new developments that are going up would create their own small-town vibe within their borders. If we want to encourage more small businesses then we need to remove any restrictions for them to open and operate.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I'm a white collar worker, but have worked many blue collar jobs throughout high school and college. I know what people are going through and feel that, given the chance, I can empower those people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.