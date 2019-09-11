Lorie Fangio

Lorie Fangio

The Newcomer Friends of Greater Plano (NFGP) will meet for their October program, “The French Table” by Lorie Fangio, at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Noah’s Event Venue, 351 Southwind Lane, Fairview.

Fangio is a teaching chef and founder of “A Taste of Paris” culinary excursions in McKinney.  She maintains a blog and website. She has said that “much of a culture is steeped in how and what we eat.”

Fangio’s presentation will explore French culture through its food. She will provide information through an entertaining discussion about the French culture and cuisine. With 16 years of French culinary experience Fangio believes “when food is shared around the table, magical things happen.”

