The Newcomer Friends of Greater Plano (NFGP) will meet for their October program, “The French Table” by Lorie Fangio, at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at Noah’s Event Venue, 351 Southwind Lane, Fairview.
Fangio is a teaching chef and founder of “A Taste of Paris” culinary excursions in McKinney. She maintains a blog and website. She has said that “much of a culture is steeped in how and what we eat.”
Fangio’s presentation will explore French culture through its food. She will provide information through an entertaining discussion about the French culture and cuisine. With 16 years of French culinary experience Fangio believes “when food is shared around the table, magical things happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.