Jacy Abii

Abii came out of middle school as one of the top-rated high school freshmen in the country, but breaking in and making an impact at one of Texas’ stop girls basketball programs was not guaranteed.

But Abii lived up to every bit of any expectations that might have been laid out of her.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments