Abii came out of middle school as one of the top-rated high school freshmen in the country, but breaking in and making an impact at one of Texas’ stop girls basketball programs was not guaranteed.
But Abii lived up to every bit of any expectations that might have been laid out of her.
The 6-1 freshman not only emerged as an immediate contributor, she became an instant standout, with the ability to play any position on the court.
Averaging a team-high 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and ranking among the team leaders in several other categories, Abii helped lead the Redhawks to a share of the 10-5A championship as she was named the district most valuable player.
In her first playoff game, she nearly matched Frisco’s team output in a 21- point effort in a 48-24 victory.
As the Redhawks marched on to the regional tournament, Abii scored a dozen points in both the semifinal win against Mt. Pleasant and the finals victory over McKinney North.
Playing on the state’s biggest state, Abii tallied 19 points in a semifinal win over San Antonio Wagner, and then in the title game, she recorded big basket after big basket down the stretch on her way to a 15-point night as Liberty earned a 57-52 win over Lubbock Cooper to claim the second state title in program history.
