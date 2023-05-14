The Raccoons enjoyed a banner season in a number of different ways.
Frisco made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2015-2016 and its district championship was the first since that run.
But the Raccoons were just getting started, as that merely set the stage for a historical run, as they would advance all the way to the Class 5A state championship game for the first time ever, where they dropped a 1-0 heartbreaker to Grapevine in the state finals.
Despite being just a freshman, Young played a pivotal role in Frisco’s memorable season, as she recorded 23 goals in 12 assists on her way to being voted as the 9-5A offensive player of the year.
In the spotlight of the playoffs, Young shined in her inaugural postseason run, accounting for the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Liberty in the opening round and adding a goal in the 2-0 area-round victory against W.T. White.
Frisco returned to the regional tournament for the first time in seven years, and this time they would not be denied.
Young helped lead the way, as she scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 semifinal win against McKinney North and converted her penalty kick in the shootout victory over Reedy as the Raccoons advanced to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
