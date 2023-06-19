City of Anna.jpeg

On Tuesday, June 13, Anna City Council unanimously voted in favor of increasing homestead exemptions, demonstrating a commitment to reducing the tax burden on community members.

The decision reflects the council's decision to ensure an affordable living environment and fostering a sense of inclusivity for all residents.

