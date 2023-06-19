On Tuesday, June 13, Anna City Council unanimously voted in favor of increasing homestead exemptions, demonstrating a commitment to reducing the tax burden on community members.
The decision reflects the council's decision to ensure an affordable living environment and fostering a sense of inclusivity for all residents.
During Tuesday's session, the Anna City Council received a presentation from City of Anna Budget Manager Terri Doby, highlighting the growth in property values within the city. Between FY2022 and FY2023, the value of properties experienced an exceptional surge of 37.5%, emphasizing the positive trajectory of Anna's real estate market. Projected data from the Collin Central Appraisal District indicates continued growth of nearly 30% in FY2024.
In light of these favorable circumstances, the City of Anna has proposed an expansion of the homestead exemptions to better serve residents. Previously, the General Homestead Exemption stood at 1%, with a minimum of $5,000, while individuals over the age of 65 were eligible for an exemption of $30,000. Building upon this foundation, the council now aims to introduce a 3% homestead exemption (with the same $5,000 minimum) and add an exemption of $30,000 for disabled individuals.
"We are delighted to offer these enhanced homestead exemptions, ensuring that our residents experience tangible benefits from the remarkable growth we have witnessed," said Anna Mayor Nate Pike, reflecting the consensus among the council members. "Our unanimous decision reflects our unwavering commitment to our community's well-being, as we strive to create an environment where everyone can thrive."
It is important to note that these changes will have a minor impact on the city's revenue, according to a release issed by the city. By increasing the homestead exemptions and introducing the disabled person exemption, the city estimates a decrease in revenue of approximately $286,000. However, the city is fully prepared to absorb these reductions into the FY2024 budget projection, ensuring that essential services and community initiatives will continue to receive adequate funding.
The homestead exemption expansion aligns with the city's vision for future growth. As Anna's commercial tax base expands, there is the potential to further increase the homestead exemptions, providing homeowners with even greater tax relief.
The effects of these tax exemptions are significant and far-reaching. With the average home value experiencing growth rates of 31% in FY2023 and projected growth of 17% in FY2024, the increased homestead exemptions will alleviate the tax burden for homeowners.
