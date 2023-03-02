The Anna Independent School District has confirmed that students involved in an assault on a school resource officer will be removed from campus and face disciplinary action, first reported by NBC DFW.
The incident occurred on Tuesday when the officer attempted to break up a fight between two high school students.
In a message to parents, the district stated that the resource officer was assaulted by several students as he tried to intervene in the fight. Video footage shared with NBC 5 by parents shows the officer attempting to detain a female student while surrounded by dozens of others. In the video, the female can be seen hitting the officer multiple times as he tried to restrain her. Another student in a blue hoodie grabbed the officer from behind, causing both of them to fall to the ground as the female student escaped.
The officer then followed the female down a sidewalk where he tried to stop another fight while holding someone on the ground. While on the ground, he was hit by a different female and again grabbed by the student in the blue hoodie. It is unclear from the video footage who the officer was holding on the ground and what occurred before and after the recording.
The district has stated that the students involved in the incident will face disciplinary action and will be removed from campus. It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the assault. The Anna ISD and Anna Police are currently investigating the incident.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.