At the Tuesday, Feb. 28 City Council meeting, Mayor Nate Pike signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge, committing to take action to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators.
The City of Anna is now part of an expanding North American network of cities working to create habitat in public parks, public landscaping, vacant lots, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout the entire community.
“By joining the Monarch Pledge, it is a sign of our continued commitment to preserving our natural resources and educating the community about the need for native habitats,” said Mayor Nate Pike.
This past year the City of Anna initiated programs that support the cause of environmental stewardship including offering gardening and lawn maintenance classes taught virtually and in person. The City partners with local groups such as the Collin County Texas A&M Agri-Life, Rooted-In, and Grace Place Community Garden to bring the classes to the community.
In the fall, seeds were planted for a new prairie restoration garden with native Texan flowers and grasses to appeal to local pollinators and wildlife. The City of Anna has also received Tree City USA designation for 2021 and 2022 and is an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful.
“Cities, towns and counties play a pivotal role in advancing monarch butterfly conservation in urban and suburban areas,” said Patrick Fitzgerald, senior director of community wildlife at the National Wildlife Federation. “By working together, we can ensure that every American child has a chance to experience majestic monarchs in their communities.”
Found across the United States, monarch butterflies numbered around 1 billion in 1996. Today, their numbers have declined significantly as a result of numerous threats, particularly the loss of habitat due to cropland conversion, urban development, and agricultural practices. Degradation of wintering habitat in Mexico and California has also had a negative impact on the species.
Through the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge, cities and municipalities commit each year to create habitats and educate residents on how to make a difference at home or in their community. Mayors who take the pledge commit to at least three of 30 action items to help save the monarch butterfly. These actions include creating a monarch-friendly garden at city hall, converting abandoned lots to monarch habitats, changing mowing schedules to allow milkweed to grow unimpeded and more.
Through the National Wildlife Federation’s Community Wildlife Programs, cities, counties and towns across the United States are helping local wildlife by restoring and reconnecting habitat in urban and suburban areas while reconnecting people with nature.
