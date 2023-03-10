At the Tuesday, Feb. 28 City Council meeting, Mayor Nate Pike signed the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors' Monarch Pledge, committing to take action to help save the declining monarch butterfly and other pollinators.

The City of Anna is now part of an expanding North American network of cities working to create habitat in public parks, public landscaping, vacant lots, roadsides, medians, green roofs, backyard gardens and open spaces throughout the entire community. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

