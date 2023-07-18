The Anna Police Department announces the highly-anticipated Back-to-School bash on July 29 at Slayter Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is designed to equip students with all the essentials that they will need to enter the upcoming school year with confidence and success.
The police department has partnered with local businesses to offer complimentary services. The students will be offered essential healthcare services such as dental exams, eye exams and haircuts through the collaborations. In addition, the event will feature a distribution of free school supplies generously donated by community members.
“Officer Bianco came up with the idea for a Back to School Bash as a tangible demonstration of our commitment to the well-being and success of our local students,” said Anna Police Chief Dean Habel. “The event is a collaborative effort between the police department, local businesses, and our generous community members. By providing essential healthcare services, school supplies, and some fun activities, we aim to equip our students with the tools and support they need for a confident start to the upcoming school year. By working together as a community, we hope to make a genuine difference in the lives of our students and build stronger relationships with the next generation.”
The Back to School Bash offers many engaging activities, including bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, meet and greets with police officers, and much more.
Donations are ongoing through July 24. There are numerous drop-off locations across the city for donating school supplies, including Texas Bank, Spark Life Chiropractic, Kari Heatherly: Allstate Insurance, Wal-Mart and the lobby of the Anna Municipal Complex. The most requested donations are:
