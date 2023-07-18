FILE - Anna Police.jpeg

The Anna Police Department announces the highly-anticipated Back-to-School bash on July 29 at Slayter Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is designed to equip students with all the essentials that they will need to enter the upcoming school year with confidence and success.

The police department has partnered with local businesses to offer complimentary services. The students will be offered essential healthcare services such as dental exams, eye exams and haircuts through the collaborations. In addition, the event will feature a distribution of free school supplies generously donated by community members.

