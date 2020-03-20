As of 10 a.m., March 20, Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) is reporting 19 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing to the total case count in Dallas County to 74. New cases will reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays. Of the cases reported to date, multiple clusters of transmission have been noted among attendees of recreational group gatherings and employees in office settings.
Dallas County will not release further information to protect their privacy.
“Please stay safe by staying home and limiting unnecessary trips. Walks are ok but keep 6 feet distancing. It’s up to all of us to #flattenthecurve and #staycalmandstaysafe,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The case count at the following link will only include county residents:
dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.