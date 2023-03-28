With the city of Anna's continued recent growth, roads and traffic have become a major focus area of the community. Here is an update on various road projects in the city.
US 75 Mowing and Trash
TxDOT’s contractor’s completed trash pickup at the FM455/75 intersection March 15. The full trash pickup along US 75 is scheduled to begin March 28. Per TxDOT staff, the next trash pickup will then be scheduled for May and after that in September. City staff has been informed by TxDOT that the first round of mowing of the US 75 right-of-way will happen in June.
State Highway 5 Signal at Finley
Per TxDOT staff, this project has been bid. Materials are scheduled to be delivered this summer and installation will follow shortly after.
FM 455 Signal at Oak Hollow Drive
This signal is in final design and equipment has been ordered. Per TxDOT staff, they expect to bid the project in the month of May. Currently, it is common that signal pole material acquisition is taking contractors 6-7 months. This problem is not unique to TxDOT, and staff have confirmed with multiple cities within the county that they are experiencing the same delays. It is therefore likely that physical signal construction will not occur for 9-12 months.
Finley Boulevard Striping and Widening
A striping contractor has been hired to re-stripe Finley Boulevard from SH 5 into the Anna Town Square neighborhood. Work is expected to begin on March 24, weather depending. Staff has begun coordination with a design consultant to provide a proposal for the design and construction plan preparation to complete Finley between SH 5 and Sharp as a 4-lane road. The proposal will be brought to the City Council for consideration in April.
Hackberry Drive
The city has acquired all necessary easements and rights of way for the project. The project is currently advertised for bid. The bid opening is scheduled for April 6, 2023. The city plans to award the project at the April 27, 2023 city council meeting and construction is expected to begin in late May or early June. During construction, the section of Hackberry east of Bambrough Drive which has failed will be replaced. It should be noted that Atmos will be a determining agent as to when the project commences as staff is pushing to have their utility line out of the way by May.
Leonard Avenue Extension to FM 455
The Anna City Council approved the development agreement with the Leonard Trails project in February, which includes construction of the extension of Leonard Avenue from the Anna Town Square neighborhood to FM 455. Leonard Avenue will be built with the first phase of the development. Staff has received engineering plans for the project. Staff just reviewed the second submittal and returned comments.
Leonard Avenue Extension to Collin County Outer Loop
Anna City Council approved the development agreement with the landowner of the property south of Foster Crossing last year. Staff has reviewed the 90% plans and we issued comments on March 13, 2023. The project was submitted to Collin County with a request for funding. Staff expects to hear back on county funding next month. If county funds are received, staff will push the project forward into the construction phase. The schedule will be based upon county agreements and funding timelines.
Ferguson Parkway
The North Central Texas Council of Governments approved the city’s request for additional project funding at their January 24, 2023 meeting. Staff is currently working with the consultant to revise the Advanced Funding Agreement, which we expect to bring to the City Council for approval in the summer.
Rosamond Parkway Extension to Sherley Elementary
The developer is 10% complete in their utility construction for Coyote Meadows. They plan to begin paving of roads in July. The road construction for Rosamond is expected to begin in August.
Rosamond Parkway Widening to Four Lanes from US 75 to SH 5
This widening project was submitted to Collin County with a request for funding. The scope includes building the road to a 4-lane divided section with traffic signals at US 75, West Crossing Boulevard, and SH 5. Staff expects to hear back on county funding next month. If county funds are received, staff will push the project forward into the design phase. The schedule will be based upon county agreements and funding timelines.
US 75 Phase II Widening
The contractor awarded our utility relocation project has mobilized and is beginning work. We expect the utility relocations to take approximately 100 days. TxDOT has completed their design of the project and plans to bid the construction of US 75 from FM 455 to the county line. The project currently has a bid date of September 2026. However, TxDOT is exploring multiple options to expedite the bid date and will do so as soon as funding is identified.
State Highway 5 Widening
The city is 80% complete in acquiring easements for the SH 5 utility relocations from the Collin County Outer Loop to Hackberry Drive. The design plans are 95% complete. Most of the easement needs are below the $50,000 threshold, however easement purchases in excess of $50,000 and those which may require eminent domain will be brought before the Anna City Council at future meetings as necessary. All easements should be acquired by July 1 pending any eminent domain needs. As soon as all easements are acquired, the city will bid the project. The construction is expected to take 180 days.
On the TxDOT side, TxDOT has not yet placed the construction of the road within their 5-year funding window. However, the project has recently been submitted as a candidate for accelerated funding and if approved the project will bid as soon as utilities can be relocated. The current letting date of 2028 is highly subject to change, with acceleration being a possibility.
Additionally, TxDOT is removing the broken sign within their ROW at the corner of the intersection of SH 5 and Foster Crossing Road. When TxDOT acquired the ROW the sign became theirs. It is now in disrepair and will be removed by a TXDOT contractor in the coming weeks.
