Baylor Scott & White Health and NextCare Urgent Care have announced the creation of a new partnership to expand high-quality, convenient care options for patients in Texas.
“We are dedicated to providing customers with as much choice as possible when seeking care," said Pete McCanna, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “Through this venture, the NextCare sites across the state will be integrated into our ecosystem of offerings, which already includes 24/7 virtual care available to all Texans via MyBSWHealth.com.”
“We are excited to partner with Baylor Scott & White Health, the premier healthcare system in Texas, to bring even more access points to patients in need. By joining forces, Baylor Scott & White Health and NextCare will accelerate their goal of providing customer centric, high-quality healthcare to as many Texans as possible,” said Derek Newell, CEO of NextCare.
NextCare specializes in delivering high-access healthcare to millions of patients annually. NextCare will partner with Baylor Scott & White to provide increased patient access to appropriate care settings within the continuum of healthcare provided by Baylor Scott & White. This will allow each customer to receive high-quality care when, where, and how they want it.
NextCare’s sites in fast-growing areas, including Houston, San Antonio and Abilene, will expand Baylor Scott & White’s presence into new markets. The partnership now makes Baylor Scott & White one of the state’s largest health system providers of urgent care.
The two organizations will work closely over the next several months to explore branding, digital integration and other enhancements to better serve customers.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.