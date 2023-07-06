Medical stethoscope twisted in heart shape.
Fabio Balbi - stock.adobe.com

Baylor Scott & White Health and NextCare Urgent Care have announced the creation of a new partnership to expand high-quality, convenient care options for patients in Texas.

“We are dedicated to providing customers with as much choice as possible when seeking care," said Pete McCanna, CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. “Through this venture, the NextCare sites across the state will be integrated into our ecosystem of offerings, which already includes 24/7 virtual care available to all Texans via MyBSWHealth.com.”

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

