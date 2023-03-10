8C1A2225-2.jpg

For a second consecutive year, the City of Anna was named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters, sponsors the Tree City USA program.

