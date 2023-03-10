For a second consecutive year, the City of Anna was named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters, sponsors the Tree City USA program.
The City of Anna achieved the recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. The Anna Parks and Recreation Department diligently cares for trees on city properties. The Community Enhancement and Compliance Division hosts an annual arbor day event, public education classes and occasionally offers free saplings.
"Even during the rapid growth of our city, we remain committed to protecting our natural resources and providing opportunities for our community to plant trees and learn more effective gardening and landscaping practices," said Mayor Nate Pike. "The Tree City USA award by the Arbor Day Foundation confirms we are on the right track and ensuring generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life."
Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.
