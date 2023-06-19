Crowd of Silhouetted People Watching a Fireworks Display for New Years or Fourth of July Celebration, Horizontal
IrisImages - stock.adobe.com

The City of Anna is proud to announce its highly anticipated annual Independence Day celebration, “Boots and Booms,” which promises to be an fun experience for residents and visitors.

This year’s event, at Slayter Creek Park on Saturday, July 1, will be filled with activities, live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.

