The City of Anna is proud to announce its highly anticipated annual Independence Day celebration, “Boots and Booms,” which promises to be an fun experience for residents and visitors.
This year’s event, at Slayter Creek Park on Saturday, July 1, will be filled with activities, live music, food trucks, and a fireworks display.
The highlight of the evening will be the Boots and Booms celebration, featuring live music from the renowned country favorite, “Little Texas.” Starting at 8 p.m., attendees can immerse themselves in the sounds of lively tunes and embrace the spirit of patriotism as the band sings one of their most famous songs, “God Blessed Texas.”
Additionally, to kick off the festivities, the City of Anna invites everyone to join in the grand opening of the Slayter Creek Park Splash Pad. From 5 p.m., families and children can cool off and make a splash as they enjoy the newly renovated splash pads refreshed and upgraded water features. This interactive water play area will provide hours of fun and excitement, making it the perfect way to beat the summer heat.
Additionally, the City of Anna, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC), will mark the opening of the state-of-the-art Fitness Court at Slayter Creek Park, adjacent to the splash pad. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Fitness Court will take place at 5:15 p.m., symbolizing the City’s commitment to promoting health and well-being within the community. The Fitness Court, developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, the City of Anna, and NFC, provides a free and accessible outdoor gym experience, empowering individuals to engage in full-body workouts using their body weight.
“My family and I look forward to Boots and Booms each year and always enjoy ourselves thoroughly,” said Anna Mayor Nate Pike. “This event is a true community favorite, bringing together families and friends for an evening of entertainment and patriotic festivities. We are equally excited to unveil the upgraded splash pad and open the Fitness Court, providing our community with exceptional recreational opportunities for all ages.”
The Boots and Booms celebration will feature a wide variety of food trucks offering culinary delights, ensuring there is something for every palate. In addition to the live music and culinary delights, attendees will be treated to a fireworks display that will illuminate the night sky, filling it with dazzling colors and patterns.
To enhance the overall experience, renowned radio host Alan Freemont from 97.5 KLAK will be present at the event, broadcasting live and adding to the celebratory atmosphere. The fireworks show will be simulcasted live by 97.5 K-LAKE.
For more information about Boots and Booms, the splash pad opening, and the Fitness Court ribbon cutting, please visit www.annatexas.gov/independence.
