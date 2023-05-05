On April 5, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Collin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 phone call from an individual who stated that he had just murdered his mother and was inside the residence with a firearm.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, along with first responders from other local agencies, responded to a residence in Princeton, Texas. In total, 32 peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel responded to the residence. Once on-scene, law enforcement authorities ultimately determined the call to be a "swatting" episode. "Swatting" occurs when a person attempts to solicit a significant law enforcement response at the residence of an unsuspecting victim.

