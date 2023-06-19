The Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR) has released its latest report on the real estate market, revealing a five-month trend of increased closed sales coupled with a downward trend in the median home price.
In May 2023, the number of homes under contract saw a significant increase of 21.4% compared to May 2022. However, the median sales price experienced a decrease of 9.3% when compared to the same period last year. As a result, the median sales price for homes in Collin County was recorded at $525,000.
Despite the decline in median sales price, sellers continued to receive a significant percentage of the original list price at the closing table. In May 2023, sellers received 97.9% of the original list price, highlighting the competitive nature of the market. However, the number of new listings decreased by 16.9% compared to the previous year, leading to limited inventory. Homes remained on the market for an average of 42 days in May 2023, which is 30 days longer than the same period in 2022. This resulted in a 28.1% increase in the number of homes available for sale in May 2023 compared to May 2022.
Shana Acquisto, President of the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR), noted, "The market is showing signs of stabilization despite limited inventory and sustained demand. As long as our inventory remains below four months of supply, our area will continue to be a highly competitive market. With our growing economy and exceptional quality of life, we attract new residents daily."
Collin County remained a robust sellers' market in May 2023, with only a 1.9-month supply of homes for sale. This represents a 49.5% increase from the previous year. A balanced market is typically characterized by a six-month supply of homes for sale.
The US Census Bureau reports that Collin County sees a daily influx of over 98 new residents, resulting in a yearly demand for 9,004 new dwellings according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
For more information, please contact the Collin County Association of Realtors or visit their website.
