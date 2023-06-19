sold

The Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR) has released its latest report on the real estate market, revealing a five-month trend of increased closed sales coupled with a downward trend in the median home price.

In May 2023, the number of homes under contract saw a significant increase of 21.4% compared to May 2022. However, the median sales price experienced a decrease of 9.3% when compared to the same period last year. As a result, the median sales price for homes in Collin County was recorded at $525,000.

