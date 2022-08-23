To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*

The festival starts on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. inside Rosine Hall with the much anticipated Quinceañera Fashion Show. Select participants showcase their beautiful and colorful quinceañera dresses and share their favorite traditions and future plans. Guest emcees are Adriana López, producer and host at Telemundo 39, and The Honorable Pauline Medrano, Dallas County treasurer. Following the show, the young women parade through the garden alongside music played by Mariachi Rosas Divinas, North Texas’ first all-female mariachi ensemble, allowing even more guests to see their dresses.

