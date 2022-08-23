To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden celebrates its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Saturday and Sunday, September 10th and 11th. Highlights include its signature Quinceañera Fashion Show, live musical performances from Havana NRG and Selena tribute band, Bidi Bidi Banda, cooking demonstrations, food and vendors. Presented by Bank of America, the Hispanic Heritage Celebration is included for all paid garden guests. Advanced online ticket reservations are required.*
The festival starts on Saturday, September 10, at 10 a.m. inside Rosine Hall with the much anticipated Quinceañera Fashion Show. Select participants showcase their beautiful and colorful quinceañera dresses and share their favorite traditions and future plans. Guest emcees are Adriana López, producer and host at Telemundo 39, and The Honorable Pauline Medrano, Dallas County treasurer. Following the show, the young women parade through the garden alongside music played by Mariachi Rosas Divinas, North Texas’ first all-female mariachi ensemble, allowing even more guests to see their dresses.
Dallas City Officials and other distinguished guests are scheduled to attend the Quinceañera Fashion Show and welcome participants, their families and garden visitors.
Mario Quintanilla, Dallas Arboretum board member and Hispanic Heritage Celebration chair, said, “The Hispanic Heritage Celebration at the Dallas Arboretum has grown in popularity these past few years, and we are excited to celebrate this event’s fifth year with plenty of fun for the family.”
Throughout the garden, the Dallas Arboretum has planned activities celebrating Hispanic culture and traditions including vendors, dance and musical performances, and cooking demonstrations.
Highlighting the diversity of Hispanic cuisine, these cooking demonstrations feature the expertise of four distinguished chefs, including Mexican American dishes from Chef Sara Carlock of Amor y Queso, Puerto Rican influences from Chef Isabel Snetsinger of the Dallas Arboretum and Gil’s Elegant Catering, Colombian cooking by Chef Dunia Borga of La Duni, and exquisite Dominican flavors courtesy of Chef Miriam Jiménez of Miriam’s Cocina Latina.
Saturday, Sept. 10
10 a.m. – Celebration of Quinceañera Fashion Show (Rosine Hall)
11:15 a.m. – Quinceañera Parade led by Mariachi Rosas Divinas (Paseo & A Tasteful Place)
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendor market (Entry Plaza)
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Girl Scouts make and take crafts (near Pecan Grove)
11 a.m.-12 p.m. Colombian cooking demonstration by Chef Dunia Borga of La Duni Baking Studio, (A Tasteful Place)
12 p.m.-2 p.m. – Rodrigo Garcia piano performance (Jeanne’s Pavilion)
1-2 p.m. Mexican American dishes from Chef Sara Carlock of Amor y Queso (A Tasteful Place)
2:30 p.m.–4 p.m. Havana NRG! (Rosine Hall)
4 p.m.-5 p.m. – Flamenca Rumbas and We Sevillanas performance (Jeanne’s Pavilion)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.