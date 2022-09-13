The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary barriers that the homeless population face.
“This is the first full Point-In-Time Count we’ve conducted since the start of the pandemic,” Leia Atkinson, homelessness data specialist at United Way of Denton County said. “I know that our numbers are hugely impacted. We’ve seen like a 74% increase in our sheer numbers alone of people experiencing homelessness.”
A Point-In-Time Count is a count of the unsheltered and sheltered homeless population on one night that falls within the last 10 days of January. The next Point-In-Time Count for the 2023 data will be on Jan. 26, 2023 and the community is invited to volunteer to help.
One of the most surprising pieces of data from this year was the increase in chronic homelessness since the last Point-In-Time Count, Atkinson said. This includes households that have at least one member living with a disability who has been homeless for 12 consecutive months or four times within the past three years.
The data shows that in July 2022, there were 535 people who were actively homeless in Denton County and 213 people who were chronically homeless. 62.6% of homeless individuals in Denton County have a disability and 63.1% have a chronic illness.
As of May 2022, specifically for Little Elm, there were 92 students experiencing homelessness out of the 8,047 in the district. This information comes from homeless liaisons who verify homeless student data and school district administrators who report data of students experiencing homelessness to the Texas Education Agency.
To help the homeless population in Denton County, Atkinson said United Way Denton is currently fundraising for its Barriers Fund, which was created to help homeless families overcome barriers and stay housed.
“It’s just for stuff like IDs, which are really important for housing or paying off past rental arrears, work boots for a job, small stuff like that that can really make the difference between getting housing and not,” she said.
As of June 2022, the fund has helped 429 households and for individuals interested in helping, they can go to United Way Denton’s website.
Despite the increase in homelessness in Denton County, there were some positives found in the data this year, such as a huge increase in access to shelters, Atkinson said. United Way Denton has also had partnerships where they are able to provide rental assistance and housing to the homeless population.
With the data reveals being in-person again this year, it helped provide more insight to the Denton County community.
“I think that it is really important to start having conversations and to get to talk about what’s going on and to show up and really take a moment,” Atkinson said. “I think that you can learn a lot from reading the data but it’s also really impactful to hear from the people doing the work.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
