The Denton County Homeless Coalition hosted two county-wide events to release the annual Homelessness Data Report, making these the first in-person data reveals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Homelessness Data Report offers insight into how COVID-19 has affected the face of homelessness in Denton County and primary barriers that the homeless population face.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

