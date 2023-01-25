Dallas Police have charged an off-duty Garland detective on a prostitution-related offense, according to DPD.

The citation was issued around 2 a.m. January 21, to Walter Carter, 51, for possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle as well as "manifesting the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

