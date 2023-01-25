breaking Garland detective charged on prostitution-related offense Complied by staff Jan 25, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Dallas Police have charged an off-duty Garland detective on a prostitution-related offense, according to DPD.The citation was issued around 2 a.m. January 21, to Walter Carter, 51, for possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle as well as "manifesting the purpose of engaging in prostitution. The incident is under an internal investigation with Garland PD.The officer was cited for possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, as well as "manifesting the purpose of engaging in prostitution." https://t.co/6Ndv7B4DVn— WFAA (@wfaa) January 25, 2023 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Police Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Click here to vote thru Jan. 8th! Things to Do! Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Authorities arrest 46 men during undercover prostitution sting in Frisco, Southlake Frisco Police Department arrested 23 people involved in multi-agency operation targeting demand for prostitution Missing McKinney woman found buried in Grand Prairie field Plano Police Department still seeking suspect involved in 2021 bank robbery incident Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Texas high school basketball state rankings (Week of Jan. 23) Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY HOBBY LOBBY POOR RICHARD'S CAFE LEWISVILLE ISD BANK OZK DART SUNNYVALE ISD TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN Bulletin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.