For Meg Ramirez, the beginning of Gov. Greg Abbott’s third term was reason enough to take a day off work and drive several hours from San Benito to watch him get sworn in at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday.

She and her daughter, Marina Herrera, were among hundreds outside the pink-domed Capitol building in Austin as Abbott took the oath of office for the third time, putting him on track to be the second-longest-running governor in state history. They spent much of the day walking around the Capitol grounds and cheering through the inaugural speeches.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

