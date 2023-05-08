In his first public address since tragedies in Allen and Brownsville, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he’s deploying 450 National Guard soldiers to the southern border ahead of the end of Title 42.

Speaking at a news conference on the tarmac at Austin Bergstrom International Airport on Monday morning, the Republican governor announced the deployment of a new unit called the Texas Tactical Border Force to El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley on Monday and Tuesday. That puts the troops in place before the federal government is expected to end Title 42 later this week.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments