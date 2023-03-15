Get ready to don your green attire and shamrock accessories for St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Friday, March 17, 2023.

North Texas is home to a variety of events and activities to celebrate the day, ranging from traditional Irish music performances to triathlons and family-friendly parties.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments