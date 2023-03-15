Get ready to don your green attire and shamrock accessories for St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Friday, March 17, 2023.
North Texas is home to a variety of events and activities to celebrate the day, ranging from traditional Irish music performances to triathlons and family-friendly parties.
Oh, and if you are looking for green beer, we have a few suggestions as well.
Music lovers can head to the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center in Frisco to attend the Lumedia Musicworks concert, where they can enjoy traditional Celtic folk songs with lyrics in English and Gaelic.
Meanwhile, Legacy Hall in Plano is hosting a free St. Patrick’s weekend party, “Get Sham’rocked”, featuring green beer and whiskey, live performances, St. Patrick’s Day specials, and photo opportunities.
For those who prefer outdoor activities, the Luck of the Irish Triathlon at the Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center in The Colony is the perfect option, offering a swim, bike, and run competition. Or, enjoy a weekend-long celebration at the Lakewood Brewing Company in Garland, where you can enjoy Irish food specials, live music, and tastings of new brewery releases.
Families can also join in the fun at The HUB in Allen, which is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Bash with music, Irish dancers, face painting, and delicious food. Lastly, Richardson’s Eisemann Center is presenting the Celtic Angels Ireland show, featuring more than 30 traditional and contemporary Irish tunes performed live by the Trinity Ensemble, the Heavenly Celtic Angels, and the Dynamic Celtic Knights Dancers.
Music in the Chamber: Lumedia Musicworks: March 17, 2023 | 8 p.m. Where: George A. Purefoy Municipal Center | 6101 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco
Get Sham’rocked: March 17, 2023 | 12 p.m. Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano
Luck of the Irish Triathlon: March 19, 2023 | 8-11 a.m. Where: Lewisville ISD Aquatic Center | 5729 Memorial Drive, The Colony
Luck o’ the Lakewood Weekend: March 17 and 18, 2023 | All day Where: Lakewood Brewing Company | 2302 Executive Dr., Garland
St. Patrick’s Day Bash: March 17, 2023 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: The HUB | 1289 Johnson Road, Allen
Celtic Angels Ireland: March 19, 2023 | 3 p.m. Where: Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson
If you are just looking to drink a few pints of green beer and enjoy some traditional Irish food, The Fillmore Pub in Plano is the perfect spot to celebrate St. Patrick's Day because of its lively atmosphere, traditional Irish food and drinks, and festive decorations. With a wide selection of Irish whiskeys, beers, and cocktails, you can indulge in your favorite drinks while enjoying live music and entertainment. The pub's menu includes classic Irish dishes such as bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, and corned beef and cabbage. The Fillmore Pub is located at 1004 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074.
Or, if you live closer to McKinney, you have to check out The Celt. The Celt is conveniently located in the heart of downtown McKinney, making it easily accessible for locals and visitors. With its lively atmosphere, delicious food and drink, and friendly staff, The Celt is a popular destination for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in McKinney. The Celt pub is located at 100 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069.
