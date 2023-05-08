Screen Shot 2023-05-08 at 7.20.01 PM.png

Family members of victims of the Uvalde shooting cry and hug one another at the Capitol on Monday after a Texas House committee voted in favor of House Bill 2744, which would raise the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

 Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

The chants echoed off the rotunda walls at the Texas Capitol even before the House convened Monday morning.

“Raise the age, raise the age,” dozens of people yelled at a rally urging lawmakers to advance a bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. “Raise the age, raise the age.”

