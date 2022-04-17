Hey Star Local Media readers, there is a third grade student from McLean, Virginia, that needs your help.
His name is Zachary, and as part of a class assignment, he was to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper that could be published so he could learn from Texans about the great state of Texas.
The third grade class Zachary attends is doing a "state fair" assignment where each student presents a state, and Zachery was assigned Texas.
According to Teresa Taylor of Glen Rose, Texas, Zachary wrote eight letters back in February and sent them to different city newspapers. To date, he has not received any letters back from Texans about what makes the Lone Star State so special, and he's the only student in his class who is empty handed in getting responses.
So, this is where you, our readers, come in. Teresa reached out to Star Local Media to see if our readers would step up and provide Zachary the information he needs to complete his assignment.
"He's heartbroken," said Teresa, a family friend who happens to live in Texas.
Below are the letters Zachary wrote asking for help to complete his assignment, as well as the original letter he sent to the eight other newspapers.
Dear Editor,
Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia, and my class is learning about the United States. Each third-grader has been assigned a specific state, and I have received your state! I am very excited to learn more about the great state of Texas and wish to represent you well in my final State Fair project in the month of May.
I am writing to ask you to please publish the letter below in your Letters to the Editor section of your newspaper. It will enhance my learning if I can get the perspective from actual people who live in and love their state!
Thank you for your kind consideration in helping me with my project!
Sincerely,
Zachary
Dear People of the Great State of Texas,
Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States, and I will be teaching our school about the state of Texas. In the month of May, I will create a display for our State Fair that I hope will make you proud.
Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing to you. I am hoping that you would be willing to send me some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. You might consider sending items such as postcards, pictures, souvenirs, this newspaper article, or any other unique items that would be useful or show your state pride. Here are a few questions:
• Why do you live in your state?/What first brought your family there?
• How do you make money?/What is your job?
• What does your state look like?
• What do people do for fun?
• What animals live there?
• What traditional food/recipes does your state have?
• What type of music is native to your state?
• Do you have a state athletic team?
• What geographic features are unique to your state?
I will need to gather all of my information by the second week of May. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!
Sincerely,
Zachary
Send responses to:
Mr. Gilchrist `s Class
The Langley School
1411 Balls Hill Road
McLean, Virginia 22101
So, Star Local Media, can we help Zachary out? Let's show our neighbors in Virginia what the Lone Star State is all about.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
