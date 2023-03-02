Screen Shot 2023-03-02 at 9.56.37 AM.png

North Texas is bracing for a severe weather outbreak as a powerful storm system originating from California arrives in the region on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has warned that the storm could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

