North Texas is bracing for a severe weather outbreak as a powerful storm system originating from California arrives in the region on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has warned that the storm could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and even tornadoes.
According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, a moderate risk of severe weather exists from eastern Dallas County to the east of the Metroplex. The storm could bring hail the size of quarters or larger, winds of more than 60 mph, and some tornadoes.
The weather pattern is expected to start with a few showers on Thursday morning, with scattered storms possibly developing by mid-afternoon. The more potent line of thunderstorms, capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and some tornadoes, will move west to east through North Texas between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The storms are expected to exit the region late Thursday night, but heavy rainfall is also a possibility across North Texas, leading to the risk of minor flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas.
While a few showers may persist into Friday morning, the worst of the storm is expected to be over by Thursday night.
Residents of North Texas are urged to stay alert and keep an eye on weather reports for the latest updates. Those living in flood-prone areas are advised to take extra precautions to protect themselves and their property from potential flood damage.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
