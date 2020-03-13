Various locations
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County will be closing all of its branches the week of March 16. BGCCC will provide updates as circumstances change or additional action is required.
Allen
- Allen Public Library
- Don Rodenbaugh Natatorium
- Joe Farmer Recreation Center
- Allen Senior Recreation Center
- Allen Community Ice Rink
- The Edge Visitor Center
Any events or programs scheduled at these facilities will be canceled during this timeframe. Library materials will not be due during this time. The closure period will be reassessed on Friday, March 20 and updates posted on the city website and the City of Allen Closure Hotline, 214-509-4117.
Organizers of Better Block Allen, planned for March 20-21, have decided to postpone the event. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
A full list of canceled or postponed events is available at CityofAllen.org/Closures.
Frisco
The city of Frisco is temporarily closing its facility catering to residents 50+ to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure to the city’s seniors.
Beginning Monday, March 16, The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8300 McKinney Road, will be closed through April 13. The facility’s meal program will continue for members in need. Online classes and programs will be offered, as well.
The Frisco Athletic Center (FAC), 5828 Nancy Jane Lane, will remain open during normal hours. The FAC fitness area will stay open; however, the facility’s basketball gym will be closed until April 1. Classes and programs will be canceled until April 1, as well.
The Frisco Public Library, 6101 Frisco Square Blvd., is suspending programs and events beginning Saturday, March 14; however, it will continue to operate under normal hours. Books and videos are available for checkout.
For the latest updates and information, go to FriscoTexas.gov/coronavirus
McKinney
As of 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, the McKinney Library has suspended all regular programming until April 6.
The McKinney Neighborhood Conference originally scheduled for March 28 has been postponed until September.
For information, visit the city's COVID-19 update page at mckinneytexas.org/coronavirus
Plano
All classes at libraries, senior centers and recreation centers will be cancelled until further notice, though facilities will remain open.
Jury trials at the municipal court will be postponed for the rest of the month.
