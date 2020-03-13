The Boys and Girls Clubs of Collin County will be closing all of its branches the week of March 16. BGCCC will provide updates as circumstances change or additional action is required.
Plano city closures:
All classes at libraries, senior centers and recreation centers will be cancelled until further notice, though facilities will remain open.
Jury trials at the municipal court will be postponed for the rest of the month.
