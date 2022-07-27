Water Bills
The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) thanks the public and its member cities and customers for conserving water while critical maintenance was completed last week at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex which allowed the facility to resume normal operation.

Widespread action to reduce water use, especially outdoors, preserved water resources until all work was finished. Although the maintenance activities were completed, aggressive water conservation is still needed as drought conditions and rising demands for water persist. Residents and businesses are strongly encouraged to follow their local water provider’s conservation guidance to reduce outdoor water use. More general water saving tips are available at www.ntmwd.com/SaveWater.

