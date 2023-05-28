Independence.jpg

Within a span of days, we have gotten to witness the beginning of thousands of new chapters.

The team at Star Local Media has taken hundreds of photos of graduation ceremonies over the past week, and we are gearing up to take even more. With every snap of the camera shutter, our aim is to capture the light in our local students’ eyes as they take the accomplishments of the last 12 years and move forward to the next stages of their lives.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

