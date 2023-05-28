Within a span of days, we have gotten to witness the beginning of thousands of new chapters.
The team at Star Local Media has taken hundreds of photos of graduation ceremonies over the past week, and we are gearing up to take even more. With every snap of the camera shutter, our aim is to capture the light in our local students’ eyes as they take the accomplishments of the last 12 years and move forward to the next stages of their lives.
I’ve attended a good number of graduation ceremonies since beginning my job as a local journalist. I’ve heard hundreds of names called and smiled at numerous cheers. I’ve heard speeches that were clever enough to make me laugh and others that were so good that they gave me chills.
But the first graduation I attended was my own, back in 2016 when I received my diploma from Plano West Senior High School. I often think of my own moment of crossing the stage as I work to capture that same moment for other local students today. I think about my 17-year-old self, who started her own new chapter seven years ago.
Since then, my own story has gone to unexpected places. The plot sped up in some areas and slowed in others. Some characters left, while newer ones introduced themselves. I could never have predicted how the story would go, but I’m thankful for it all the same.
Graduates you are venturing out into futures that are ripe with opportunity. Daily, thousands of stories are unfolding all around you that define what this place is like and what its legacy will be. You are one of those stories, and walking across the stage is a joyous turning point in your plot line.
Your future might feel like it is wide open, or it might feel like you’re on a specific and structured track. Regardless, you each have a unique opportunity to impact the world around you in a positive way.
The world beyond high school is full of both beauty and challenges, and it desperately needs you to be aware of both. It needs you to celebrate it while also lovingly working to make it better. How you do that is up to you. Over the past 12 years, you’ve had a chance to hone who you are, where your talents lie, where your passions shine. Those will only get into sharper focus over time — be guided by them, and don’t be afraid to apply your talents in unexpected spheres.
It has been beyond inspiring to see the light in hundreds of students’ eyes through this year’s graduation ceremonies. I can’t wait to be inspired by the stories to follow of the light you bring to the world around you.
We are ready to tell those stories, too.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.