News & notes off the publisher's desk:
A red, white and blue tribute to our veterans
I hope over the past few days you have had a chance to visit Oak Point Park in Plano and experience the field of more than 1,000 3-foot by 5-foot American flags on display to honor our veterans as we celebrate and honor our nation's heroes. Veteran's Day was officially Friday, Nov. 11, but for the past week the Rotary Club of Plano East worked to transform the field at the park into a sea of red, white and blue.
Each flag told the story of heroes who lives were devoted in service to others, some giving the ultimate sacrifice. On each flag hung a dedication card that reflected on the service given by the honoree — from the Civil War to the present, all are represented, according to the event website.
A big community thank you to the Rotary Club of East Plano and all of the event sponsors for providing us with this tribute. You can learn more about the event at planoflagsofhonor.com. It is safe to say that every day should be Veteran's Day.
Festival at the Switchyard a rocking success
Kudos to the organizers of the Festival at the Switchyard event in Carrollton held on Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown Carrollton. What an event!
The downtown area was jam-packed full of people in the evening hours as live music filled the air. The event was free, and the musical acts that headlined the event were a 1990s and early 2000s music lover's dream bill with Lit, Hoobastank and Soul Asylum.
I love that nearly every community in the Star Local Media has an annual festival or event that attracts thousands to its city, and they are all a little different but equally as awesome. Again, great job Festival at the Switchyard organizers, and if you didn't attend in 2022, you should make plans to do so in 2023.
The pros & cons of attending a growing school district
Earlier last week, I had the opportunity to attend the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees public input meeting on the proposed attendance rezoning plans for elementary and middle school students in the district for the 2023-24 school year. As someone who has lived in Frisco for more than 11 years now, and whose two daughters attended school and graduated from Frisco ISD, I personally understand the major benefits of having a student go through the district, but also the concerns about rezoning.
But what I was most pleased about was that the dialogue from every parent who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting was very, very civil. Nearly each parent who spoke before the board thanked the board members for allowing public input to be heard. Yes, they were concerned about the affects that rezoning could have on their students, but they also understood that it is a chance you take when you decide Frisco ISD is where you want to put down family roots and have your children attend school.
We, personally, took that chance, and when Lebanon Trail High School opened a few years ago, the neighborhood in which we lived at the time was going to stay with Centennial High School, which meant that my daughter would be one of a very small percentages of her classmates to not go to Lebanon Trail. So, we made the decision as a family, to move to another home in the Lebanon Trail zone. At the time, it was the right move for us, and a move we were already considering, but I also know that being able to move homes to stay in a school's attendance zone is not an option or desire for most.
With a city that continues to grow and evolve, and with Frisco ISD's small-school model, attendance rezoning is a fact of life in Frisco. It is a fact that can be difficult to navigate, but I am still a huge believer in Frisco ISD's model — it is the model we chose for our family.
