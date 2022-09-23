North Texas Giving Day at Grandscape

A North Texas Giving Day event was held at Grandscape and Scheels in The Colony on Thursday.

 Can Turkyilmaz

Hey, residents of North Texas — you did it!

You came together on one day, Thursday, Sept. 23, and rallied to raise more than $62 million for North Texas-area nonprofits on Communities Foundation of Texas' 14th annual North Texas Giving Day, presented by Amazon.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

