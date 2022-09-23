Hey, residents of North Texas — you did it!
You came together on one day, Thursday, Sept. 23, and rallied to raise more than $62 million for North Texas-area nonprofits on Communities Foundation of Texas' 14th annual North Texas Giving Day, presented by Amazon.
Actually, you and more than 94,000 donors rallied together for more than 3,200 participating nonprofits across the 20-county region of North Texas.
You came together for organizations that help those in need by providing food, shelter and resources. You came together for organizations that help find our furry friends homes. You came together to provide funding for schools and to give children who may not have access to a quality education the chance to thrive in the classroom. You came together to raise funds for the arts, for veterans, for moms and parents who need support and hundreds more nonprofits who are doing good — no, great — things in our communities.
You raised more than $143,000 for Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission, which topped the small organization leaderboard for funds raised and distributes "Beloved Bundles" to rape crisis centers. These bundles contain necessary items (clothing, hygiene products and more) so that when a survivor goes to the hospital to have a forensic exam and their clothing is seized as evidence by law enforcement they can get showered and dressed and walk out of the hospital with dignity. It is just one of three initiatives led by the organization.
You raised more than $243,000 for Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, a nonprofit organization that rescues and fosters dogs — but more importantly, promotes and starts the conversation to change animal welfare and works to find all animals the security of a loving home.
And then there is the North Texas Food Bank, where donors came together — more than 4,000 of them — and raised more than $1.5 million. North Texas Food Bank, based in Plano, is a hunger-relief organization that focuses on providing children, seniors and families access to nutritious foods. Through its network of more than 400 food pantries and other community organizations, NTFB distributes more than 375,000 meals each day and about 2 million pounds of food per work for North Texas facing hunger. NTFB serves 13 counties and all of the Star Local Media coverage area.
In a press release announcing the totals from this year's Giving Day, Communities Foundation of Texas President and CEO Dave Scullin said, "We are honored to serve as a catalyst for giving and we are in awe of the thousands of people that fuel North Texas Giving Day. We are thrilled with the millions of dollars that we raised for more than 3,200 nonprofits this year that will do a tremendous amount of good for our community. While everyone hopes to raise more money than the year before, our primary goal is to elevate and celebrate the spirit of giving in general.”
Communities Foundation of Texas founded North Texas Giving Day 14 years ago to provide an easy way for everyone to support their community by donating to local nonprofits. This year’s total brings the cumulative amount raised to more than $500 million since North Texas Giving Day launched in 2009. This year, gifts were received from all 50 states and 41 countries. The event was preceded by 21 days of early giving that included concerts, community events, festivals and more to mark the giving extravaganza.
If you were not able to give on North Texas Giving Day, or want to learn more about the event and the organizations that it benefits, I encourage you to visit northtexasgivingday.org. It is never to let to support one or more of the organizations that help support us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.