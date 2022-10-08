If you are a lover of the arts and want to show support for an amazing organization that benefits our community, it is not too late to attend the North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards.
The event, dubbed an evening of Broadway-worthy entertainment and awards benefiting the North Texas Performing Arts, will hit the stage from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at the famous Southfork Ranch.
If you are not familiar with the North Texas Performing Arts organization, it is the largest youth performing arts group of its kind not only in Texas — but the entire country.
NTPA operates five youth theatre programs in Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano and Southlake. It runs the only drama therapy program for youth in North Texas called "Starcatchers".
Other youth and adult programs include:
The Academy Conservatory, an alternative and innovative academic learning environment for grades 6 through 12 with an enhanced focus on the fine arts.
College Pursuits, a college prep program for teens ages 15-18.
NTPA Repertory, a semi-professional adult theatre company.
NTPA Community Theatre, a new initiative featuring productions inclusive of both adult and youth performers.
NTPA Studios, a film education program for grades 5 through 12, provides students with experience both in front and behind the camera.
NTPA Deaf Theatre, an innovative and one-of-a-kind ASL-based program, offering plays, musicals, campus and classes for youth and adults who are deaf and hard of hearing.
And it is not too late to support NTPA and all it does. To purchase an individual ticket to Saturday's event, which is a $150 investment, visit www.ntpa.org/stardust.
To learn more about the NTPA or when future performances are scheduled, visit www.ntpa.org. I think you will be amazed at the talent you will find.
