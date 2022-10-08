NTPA event
Photo Provided by NTPA

If you are a lover of the arts and want to show support for an amazing organization that benefits our community, it is not too late to attend the North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards.

The event, dubbed an evening of Broadway-worthy entertainment and awards benefiting the North Texas Performing Arts, will hit the stage from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, October 15, at the famous Southfork Ranch.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

