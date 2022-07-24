It is hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the start of school for most of the school districts in the Star Local Media coverage area.
The summer break is almost over, despite the more than 20 days of 100-degree-plus days we have endured in recent weeks.
Soon, we will have to make sure and pay attention to school zones as we make our morning and late afternoon commutes. For those parents who work from home, you will soon be getting relief from having to juggle Zoom calls and emails with making sure the kids are entertained and fed during the day.
Football, marching band and fall sports practices and camps will be starting soon, meaning that the tradition of Friday Night Lights in Texas is almost here.
As the start of another school year approaches, so does an annual need for students and teachers. Whether you live in Flower Mound to the west of the Star Local Media coverage area, to Celina to the north, Mesquite to the east, and all communities in between, there are students who will need assistance in making sure they have the supplies needed to start the school year off on the right foot.
And there are organizations in your community that are working right now to help fill that need.
Earlier this week, the Mesquite News reported that for the next five years, all Mesquite ISD students qualify for free breakfasts and lunches, according to Food and Nutrition Director Lark Stewart. The story, which was published on July 20, was shared on social media by more than 1,500 readers — our top shared article this week. This shows the interest, and the need, in the Mesquite community as last week, Mesquite ISD announced that it will be switching over to Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), that allows all students to eat free for breakfast and lunch without needing to apply for free or reduced lunches. Students will only need to show their student ID at the register.
In Frisco, the noon Rotary Club has been collecting backpacks for students who may not be able to afford one before school starts. The club is collecting backpacks for students in grades K-12, and it is not too late to help. You can donate money to purchase backpacks for FISD students at the link: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/2pbp/account/1308681.
Dallas’ own, Texas A&M All-American and NFL veteran Damontre Moore has partnered with Ladies for Art, Culture, and Education for their annual Back to School Backpack Drive. On July 30, students in the Dallas metroplex are welcome to come to Thurgood Marshall Rec Center to receive free school supplies, and backpacks, and enjoy the free food, haircuts, games, and discover other helpful resources for the school year. The event will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Rec Center, 5150 Mark Trail Way, Dallas.
The CORE Store — an initiative of the Plano ISD Education Foundation — allows educators from across the district to shop for free for the items they need to support their students in learning. Launched in 2016, the CORE Store has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in supplies and classroom materials to teachers throughout Plano ISD. The CORE Store allows teachers to shop for additional school supplies for their students at no cost.
Across the Plano ISD district one out of every three students is classified as economically disadvantaged, with some campuses having as many as 90% of their students. For some classrooms, school supplies and classroom materials represent a day-to-day struggle for many students and teachers.
As you prepare your students for the 2022-23 school year, please think of others who may need financial assistance and pick up an extra backpack, pair of shoes or box of pencils and crayons and donate them locally today.
