School supplies
Adobe Stock

It is hard to believe, but we are less than a month away from the start of school for most of the school districts in the Star Local Media coverage area.

The summer break is almost over, despite the more than 20 days of 100-degree-plus days we have endured in recent weeks.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments