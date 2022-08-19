The countdown is on to the start of one of the favorite times of year here at Star Local Media — the kickoff of the high school football season.
And this year, the sports staff of Star Local Media is putting its final touches on its previews of the high school teams in our coverage area. Star Local Media sports editor Matt Welch and sports reporters Devin Hasson and David Wolman will be breaking down all of the teams in each class and district, providing you, the local high school sports season, a sneak peek at which teams are set to make some noise this fall in the Sunday, Aug. 21 edition both in print and online.
2022 Star Local Media Readers' Choice contests
It is also time to start the nomination and voting process for the 2022 Star Local Media Readers' Choice contests. Voting is already under way for our 2022 Star Local Media Readers' Choice Best of Frisco and Best of Coppell contests. You can vote for your favorites in each community at www.starlocalmedia.com/bestoffrisco and www.starlocalmedia.com/bestofcoppell. We are using a new contesting platform that will make it easier for our readers to nominate and vote for their favorites. You can vote once per day. Voting for the Frisco and Coppell contests will conclude at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
The remaining schedule of Readers' Choice contests are as follows:
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of Plano : Nominations begin Sunday, Sept. 4. Voting will run through Thursday, Oct. 6.
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of Mesquite : Nominations begin Sunday, Sept. 4. Voting will run through Thursday, Oct. 6.
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of McKinney : Nominations begin Sunday, Oct. 2. Voting will run through Thursday, Nov. 3.
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of Allen : Nominations begin Sunday, Oct. 2. Voting will run through Thursday, Nov. 3.
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of Little Elm & The Colony : Nominations begin Sunday, Nov. 6. Voting will run through Thursday, Dec. 8.
- Star Local Media Readers' Choice - Best of Lewisville/Carrollton/Flower Mound: Nominations begin Sunday, Nov. 6. Voting will run through Thursday, Dec. 8.
Saying good-bye
Finally, I would like to take a moment and say "thank you" to Garrett Gravley, a reporter with Star Local Media. Friday was Garrett's last day with our company. He is beginning a new career chapter and entering law school. Garrett has worked extremely hard providing coverage of several communities in the Star Local Media publication family, mainly Plano, Allen, Little Elm and The Colony. We wish Garrett the best in his future endeavors.
Say hello to Arianna
Starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17th, you will see a new name in the pages and online at Star Local Media. Arianna Morrison will be starting as a news reporter with Star Local Media. She is a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas. She will provide coverage of our western markets and publications in Coppell, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound, The Colony and Little Elm. Welcome to the family, Arianna!
Thank you for reading and supporting the local news, information and marketing mission of Star Local Media. We are proud to be a part of the communities we serve.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
