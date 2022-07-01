Compassion.
Over the past several weeks, in light of recent tragic events in Texas, residents all across North Texas and the Star Local Media coverage area have gathered to show compassion.
After the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, residents in Carrollton, Frisco, McKinney and other parts of the Metroplex came together, joined hands, and put their voices together in prayer to lift up a community hundreds of miles away, but yet so close to their hearts.
And on Thursday night, a show of compassion was again on display in Frisco as residents of all faiths, backgrounds and beliefs came together for a vigil to remember the 53 lives lost in San Antonio in what has been determined to be the single deadliest migrant smuggling case in U.S. history. Citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were among the victims found in the sweltering hot tractor-trailer on Monday, June 27.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with involvement in alien smuggling resulting in death. If convicted, he could face life in prison or even the death penalty.
After hearing the news of this tragedy, Alma Hernandez Juarez knew she had to do something.
And that something was to bring her community together for a candlelight vigil at Frisco Commons Park. Juarez is a former resident of Frisco and currently resides in Little Elm—even though she jokes that she only sleeps in Little Elm, spending most of her time working in Frisco as an English as a second language teacher at Frisco High School and with family who lives in Frisco.
During the vigil, faith leaders from various churches provided healing words and prayers for the dozens in attendance as the sun set to the west of the pavilion.
Carnations symbolizing the lives lost were laid on the stairs leading up to the raised pavilion stage.
Juarez also runs the Facebook group page, Hispanohablantes en Frisco y Little Elm, as a way to connect the Spanish-speaking communities of Frisco and Little Elm.
"I am Hispanic, and I am blessed that I have a mother than was born in Michigan and I was able to come (to the United States), so the life and the journey that a lot of our immigrants take, I did not live it but I lived it through people that I know and people that are close to me," Juarez said prior to the start of Thursday's vigil. "I just wanted to show that they are a life. They are people that are humble and they are trying to better their lives.
"It was just horrific to see and hear that this tragedy happened, and then knowing that tomorrow it will be forgotten, and that is sad."
Juarez said the goal of Thursday's vigil was to remind the community "a life is a life."
"No matter where someone is coming from, there needs to be a moment of respect and a moment of silence," she added.
