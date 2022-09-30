For the past several weeks, I have been trying — keyword is "trying" — to watch what I eat and cut down on the calories because, well, I have decided its time to make a glorious return to the State Fair of Texas.
It has been 10 years since I have walked by Big Tex and experienced the glory that is the State Fair of Texas.
And, this time, I am going for the food. Oh, the amazing fried fair food. Yes, you have to get a Fletcher's corny dog, that is a no-brainer. And, for me, my favorite is the fried Oreo for dessert.
But there is so much more. For the sweet tooth there is the chocolate dipped cheesecake on a stick. Because, at a state fair, everything that can be served on a stick should be served on a stick.
There is something on the menu called the "Fat Elvis." Served on a biscuit, you have peanut butter and strawberry jelly whisked together, then layered with marshmallow fluff and, of course, thick cut bacon. And the sandwich couldn't be named after Elvis if it didn't include bananas. Well, in this case, fried plantain bananas top this treat.
If the "Fat Elvis" isn't your thing, there is deep fried honey or something called the crispy dilly dog, a dill pickle cored and filled with an all-beef hot dog and dipped in corn dog batter.
I feel my arteries clogging just writing this column.
But wait, there's more. Make sure and pack a roll of TUMS, because Fernie's funnel cake chicken sandwich looks amazing. You have the sweet of the funnel cake, and the savory of the fried chicken breast filet all in one sandwich bite. Sign me up!
And what may be my favorite is the deep fried country cookout dish, which features pulled pork, herbed goat cheese and special sauce balled together. Of course, that mixture is then fried and topped with coleslaw and potato salad and drizzled with sweet, homemade jalapeno barbecue sauce. Nothing sounds more Texas then this state fair fried masterpiece.
Hundreds of businesses were nominated in more than 50 categories and our readers casted thousands of votes for their favorites in the 2022 Star Local Media Readers' Choice Best of Frisco contest. Check out this year's winners, finalists and nominees — all voted on by readers of the Frisco Enterprise and Star Local Media. We encourage our readers to always shop local and support Frisco businesses!
CLICK IMAGE TO SEE WINNERS!
Hundreds of businesses were nominated in more than 50 categories and our readers casted thousands of votes for their favorites in the 2022 Star Local Media Readers' Choice Best of Frisco contest. Check out this year's winners, finalists and nominees — all voted on by readers of the Frisco Enterprise and Star Local Media. We encourage our readers to always shop local and support Frisco businesses! CLICK IMAGE TO SEE WINNERS!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.