Screen Shot 2023-02-17 at 9.24.26 AM.png

"I hope the news landscape will continue to see local newspapers as a relevant and central hub for both important information and deep, nuanced and insightful storytelling. To do so, newsrooms need to build and maintain a sense of trust with their audiences. I think a large part of that trust in media should come from local newspapers being active in their communities and telling impactful stories on an up-close level. I believe investment in local newspapers across the country will be critical to the future of journalism and how it functions in our society a decade from now. Nothing can replace the power of good community storytelling."

Those words were written by Audrey Henvey, a member of the Star Local Media news team, who recently was honored by Editor & Publisher magazine in its "Class of 2023 Top 25 under 35" spotlight. The 25 news professionals recognized represent the next generation of news publishing leaders. 

Screen Shot 2023-02-17 at 9.24.14 AM.png

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

