"I hope the news landscape will continue to see local newspapers as a relevant and central hub for both important information and deep, nuanced and insightful storytelling. To do so, newsrooms need to build and maintain a sense of trust with their audiences. I think a large part of that trust in media should come from local newspapers being active in their communities and telling impactful stories on an up-close level. I believe investment in local newspapers across the country will be critical to the future of journalism and how it functions in our society a decade from now. Nothing can replace the power of good community storytelling."
Those words were written by Audrey Henvey, a member of the Star Local Media news team, who recently was honored by Editor & Publisher magazine in its "Class of 2023 Top 25 under 35" spotlight. The 25 news professionals recognized represent the next generation of news publishing leaders.
At 24 years old, Audrey was the youngest person recognized in the class but she is no stranger to the readers of Star Local Media publications, having started working here as an intern in 2017 while attending classes at the University of Texas at Arlington.
In the near 13 months that my wife and I have owned Star Local Media, we have been so impressed with Audrey's work ethic, her willingness to get involved and be present in the communities she covers, her understanding of the importance of good community reporting and her attention to detail. There are times we have to remind her to seek work-life balance as she starts her career journey with us.
As I visit with readers and city leaders around the region, more often than not one of the first things they mention to me is how much they appreciate the reporting and the work of Audrey. Those compliments speak volumes in what can be a difficult business climate these days.
It will be 30 years next year since I was fortunate enough to earn my first byline in a professional newspaper, and in the nearly three decades I have been blessed to work alongside and lead dozens of editors and reporters in multiple states. I can say confidently that Audrey ranks on my Mt. Rushmore of journalists I have had the pleasure of working with. And yes, I say that now when she is at the age of 24 and still early in career.
Audrey and the other 24 news professionals represent the future of community journalism and as long as there are more Audreys out there, the future is still very bright for our profession.
Congrats, Audrey, from all of us at Star Local Media!
Considering the idea of kicking the coffee habit?
Recently I read this headline that hit me too close to home: "Want to kick the coffee habit, but scared of the withdrawl? Try decaf."
Nooooooooooo. OK, another confession to make to you all, I have an addiction — to coffee. I drink way too much. How much? Try almost a pot of coffee each morning. Yes, a pot. And yes, in a 3-hour span or less each morning. Basically, I drink almost 50 ounces of coffee a day, or two big Yeti tumblers. I walk into the office each day double-fisted with my Yeti tumbler of coffee in one hand and my refill tumbler ready to go in the other.
I know, it is ridiculous. And I know at some point, my coffee intake is going to catch up with me. Recently, during a routine visit to the doctor, he asked about my diet habits. When I mentioned my coffee routine, his eyes got big — real big. Shockingly, my blood pressure is near darn perfect, as is my pulse rate. Maybe I am immune to the negative effect of my coffee addiction? Who knows? The idea of being asked to kick the coffee habit, I just don't know if I could. Drink decaf coffee? No way. That's out. Period. Not happening.
And I am not really even a coffee snob. Starbucks and Dunkin', love them both, but maybe Dunkin' a little more. Coffee at boutique coffee houses all around Star Local Media land, never pass up a cup. I will even drink a cup of Folgers if you give it to me, but it's not my first choice.
What's your habit that you know would be hard to break? Are you a coffee person, too? And, the bigger question, can you stomach decaf? If so, let me know how.
Super Bowl has Super Texas ties
Congratulations to the Hunt family on winning their second Super Bowl in four seasons as owners of the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark and Dan Hunt, the sons of legendary owner and visionary Lamar Hunt — who famously coined the name Super Bowl for the NFC vs. AFC title game — both call Dallas home, and are also owners of FC Dallas, the Major League Soccer franchise in Frisco. The Chiefs, which also began their history as the Dallas Texans before moving to KC in 1963, are now officially a dynasty in my eyes.
And how cool was it to see Frisco Lone Star grad Nick Bolton score a touchdown in the Super Bowl, as well as Texas' own and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes lift the Super Bowl MVP trophy. Ronald Jones, a grad of McKinney North, also has his second Super Bowl ring now for his trophy case — having won one with Tampa Bay and now with Kansas City.
It seems these days we are seeing a little more Kansas City Chiefs red around town with the blue and silver of the Cowboys with all of these Texas ties.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
