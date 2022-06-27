A few weeks ago, my parents, who live in the St. Louis, Missouri, area, and have their entire life, made their annual summer visit down to North Texas to spend a long weekend with us.
Since we have lived in North Texas for more than a decade now, my folks — yes, I have reached the age now that I refer to my parents as "folks" — have witnessed the continued growth in our communities during their annual visits.
And now that Elizabeth and I are the proud owners of Star Local Media, coming up on our five-month anniversary tomorrow, June 27, to be exact, they are even more interested on the growth potential of the 14 communities we serve that make a rainbow above the city of Dallas.
With each visit over the years, we love to explore new cities, and attractions in the Metroplex. It all started back in the summer of 2011, just a few months after we moved, with visits to the Sixth Floor Museum in downtown Dallas, followed by an afternoon spent at the Stockyards in Fort Worth. I know, I know, not very original, but it was the folks' first visit to DFW.
Other stops over the past 10 summers have included visits to Deep Ellum, downtown Plano for a pint at the Irish pub, window shopping in the Bishop Arts District, hanging out under the downtown Dallas skyscrapers at Kylde Warren Park, listening to live music at the Truck Yard in The Colony, grabbing dinner at The Star district in Frisco, and a stroll through downtown McKinney and much more.
A few weeks ago, we traveled to the very north of the Star Local Media coverage area to the booming community of Celina, and had lunch at Lucy's on the Square. We walked the streets of downtown, and on the trip back drove past all of the neighborhoods and housing communities planned north of US 380.
My dad is always in awe of the continued growth year after year after year.
"They just keep building, don't they," he said.
"How can all of these restaurants stay in business?" he always likes to ask as we drive by restaurant after restaurant on every block, no matter the city in North Texas.
Of course, I tell the joke, "You know what a family in North Texas makes for dinner?… Reservations."
Then, last weekend, my father-in-law, Don, also paid us a visit for a long weekend. Don, who has also lived his entire life in Missouri and is a retired educator, marvels at the school systems and resources available to students here in North Texas. We spent Saturday morning driving through Frisco, and up to the new Panther Creek High School which will open soon.
I share all of this as a point that we should not take the growth of North Texas for granted. We live, work and play in a very unique destination — a destination that many who live elsewhere would, and do, marvel at. We are blessed to call North Texas home no matter the community you may live or work.
Is it perfect? No. Nothing is perfect.
But, I think we all would agree, there is a lot to be thankful for here in North Texas.
