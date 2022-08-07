Frisco Rotary Farmers Market

Attendance at the Frisco Rotary Farmers Market has been down in recent weeks due to the tough summer heat conditions. The Frisco Rotary Farmers Market has asked for residents to consider returning to the market to support local growers and vendors as they are battling tough weather conditions. The market is open at 8 a.m. every Saturday on the Frisco Square.

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside.

We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

