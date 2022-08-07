Attendance at the Frisco Rotary Farmers Market has been down in recent weeks due to the tough summer heat conditions. The Frisco Rotary Farmers Market has asked for residents to consider returning to the market to support local growers and vendors as they are battling tough weather conditions. The market is open at 8 a.m. every Saturday on the Frisco Square.
I know, I know... you are tired of reading articles and watching weather reports each day about how hot it is outside.
We all get it, right: it's been one of the hottest and driest summers on record here in North Texas. This year ranks right up there with 1980 and 2011, and there is still barely any relief in sight as we near the middle of August.
I promise this will not be another column complaining about the heat. I filled that quota last week in this space.
But I do want you to consider how these weather conditions this summer are affecting one important sector of our community — our farmers.
Cynthia Johnson, who oversees the Frisco Rotary Farmers Market, emailed me this week letting me know that the farmers' markets vendors "are really suffering from the heat and drought this summer. In addition to losing crops and skyrocketing costs, customer traffic at the market has dwindled in the heat."
Even in the early hours of a Saturday morning, temperatures are in the high 80s, and the heat from the sun is already intense. In many of the Star Local Media communities, there are farmers' markets where you can shop local produce, meat and artesian food vendors. I have personally had the pleasure of visiting and shopping the markets in McKinney, Mesquite, Coppell and Frisco during weekend trips to those community. It is amazing to see the unique selection of goods and locally-grown product available as these vendors are hard at work selling their goods — and earning a living.
And while we can't do much of anything to bring cooler temperatures and rain other than say a prayer each night, we can get out of the A/C, and brave a few minutes in the heat to shop at our local farmers' markets. They need our support now more than ever.
So, I have helped by putting together a list of a handful of farmers' markets in the Star Local Media coverage area. This is not a complete list, so please see what also may be available in your community, and support local growers.
