"Have you played PGA Frisco yet?"
"Have you been on the course?"
"Have you talked to anyone who has played it? Any reviews, insights?"
These are questions that I get time and time again from people all throughout the Star Local Media coverage area who have a love and passion for the game of golf, or are just curious about what is taking shape at the PGA Frisco complex in north Frisco.
And, up until Tuesday, my answer was always, "No, I haven't had to a chance to play the courses yet," or, "well, I was able to take a tour of the construction and it is going to be absolutely amazing not only for Frisco, but for all of North Texas to grow the love of the game — whether you are a scratch golfer, a higher handicap player (like myself) or someone who hasn't yet picked up a club."
"But, have I played either course yet, unfortunately no."
On Tuesday, I finally had my chance to play 18 holes at the Fields Ranch West course. The Fields Ranch East course is the championship course, the track that will host the 2023 Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship and other top-level events (FYI, I had an opportunity to play the East course a few weeks ago, but someone here at Star Local Media didn't tell me about it. You should ask her about that sometime, right Audrey :-)?
Course officials state that the Field Ranch West course has been strategically routed to support the "holistic concept of PGA Frisco, complementing the other golf offerings as a fun, yet challenging golf experience that provides the perfect stage to further your enjoyment and development as a golfer. This course encourages shot-making and creativity from tee to green."
The Fields Ranch West course can play as long as 7,319 yards from the tips, to as close as 4,166 yards off the tee. Highlighting the Blackland prairie setting, the course rambles along Frisco’s Panther Creek, surrounded by native field grasses, live oaks, and mesquite trees — a true oasis amid the neighboring urban landscape.
For a weekend golfer like myself, who plays 24-36 times a year at best, the Field Ranch West course was one of the most challenging, yet fun courses I have had the pleasure of playing in North Texas.
Beau Welling, the designer of the course, structured the course in a way that is forgiving off the tee, yet challenging on the approach shot to the green, and when you get your ball on the dance floor, buckle up because you are in for quite the wild ride of twists and turns on what are many extremely challenging greens.
The fairways are wide enough — approximately 75 yards in width — that your average (again, me) golfer should be able to keep the ball in play. But, if you are not precise with your approach shot on the green, you can get in trouble fast. This course encourages shot-making and creativity from tee to green.
And, who knew there were rolling hills in North Texas and Frisco? What makes the PGA Frisco complex and its two courses so unique to North Texas is the topography. The course features more 75 feet of elevation change, and the routing showcases the site’s natural character, as well as wetlands that are home to several native species.
For the Field Ranch West course, you are faced with some beautiful, yet challenging, shots both into and out of elevation. You have approach shots were it is difficult to see the green, and the flag. You have drives where the green is either well above or below the tee boxes. It's just so cool and unique to what you experience elsewhere when playing golf in North Texas.
There are five par 5s on the course, including the first hole where the back tees are set back an eye-popping 620 yards — so you better bring your A-driving game and hope you have the wind at your back (FYI, we played in 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts on Tuesday so that was an extra challenge to the course).
Some of the most memorable holes for me were:
- Hole No. 9 is another par 5, but this time you are staring face-to-face with "Big Bubba." No, that's not the name of the course marshal, that's the name of the massive sand bunker that sits right in front of the left-side of the green and will be a challenge on your approach shot whether you are attempting your second, third or more shot onto the green. "Big Bubba" lives up to the name.
- No. 12 was one of my favorites because when you get to the green you are greeted with an amazing view of the entire PGA Frisco property. The hole is called "Porch View" for a reason.
- Hole No. 13 is dubbed the "Divide" and that's because there is a ditch-like contour that runs nearly in the middle of the green that makes it critical to find the correct side for any chance of making a putt. Trust me, I know.
- Finally, I loved holes No. 16, 17 and 18, the final two of which were par 5s. Why, you ask? Because I made par on those final three holes to escape with a 99 on the scorecard. Ouch, I know.
Again, I am not a scratch golfer. Far from it. I am a 17 handicap at the moment. For those who are not avid golfers, that means I typically shoot around an 88 to a 92 on the course I play. And, I normally play from tee boxes at a much shorter distance, on courses that are a little less challenging.
So, when I am asked again if I have had a chance to preview either of the PGA Frisco courses, I can now answer with, "Yes, and let me tell you, it is a wonderful experience for both the avid golfer who shoots low scores, and someone like me who just enjoys playing a few rounds a month with friends and drinking a few beers while on the course."
Beau Welling and PGA Frisco, you completed your mission. You made Field Ranch West challenging enough for the great golfers, yet still very enjoyable for weekend golfers like me.
So, be patient, the PGA Frisco and the Field Ranch West course will open in the spring of 2023, but before then, I wanted to share a little insight into what you can expect.
