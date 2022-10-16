NBCF Hope Kit Packing Party_4.jpeg

Earlier this year, the National Breast Cancer Foundation held a Hope Kit packing party at its headquarters in Frisco.

 Rick Rogers / Star Local Media

If you have visited our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, this month, you have probably noticed what we call in the business a "takeover ad" asking our readers to consider supporting and making a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which is based right here in our backyard in North Texas.

This year, Star Local Media is proud to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and spotlight all of the amazing work and support the organization provides to breast cancer patients, survivors and their families.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

