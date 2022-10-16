If you have visited our website, www.starlocalmedia.com, this month, you have probably noticed what we call in the business a "takeover ad" asking our readers to consider supporting and making a donation to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which is based right here in our backyard in North Texas.
This year, Star Local Media is proud to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and spotlight all of the amazing work and support the organization provides to breast cancer patients, survivors and their families.
A few months ago, I had the privilege to spend a lunch hour packing Hope Kits at the NBCF headquarters. The Hope Kits are filled with items and inspirational messages and mailed to breast cancer patients throughout the country. What an amazing service the NBCF provides!
If you are not familiar with the National Breast Cancer Foundation and its mission, let me help tell their story. NBCF was founded in 1991 by breast cancer survivor Janelle Hail. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1980 at the age of 34. At the time of her diagnosis, there was little information about the disease. After her treatment, Janelle made the commitment to help women around the world by educating them about breast cancer and the importance of early detection. In the Sunday, October 23rd editions of Star Local Media's 10 publications, we will have a sit down interview with Janelle and share more of her story and her passion for NBCF's mission.
Now, NBCF offers free, innovative programs that other organizations aren't providing to women facing breast cancer so that no one has to face breast cancer alone.
NBCF offers programs for early detections and diagnosis, and focuses heavily on support during treatment and beyond. Beyond the Hope Kits, NBCF provides support group resources for patients and survivors.
And, unlike what was available when Janelle was diagnosed with breast cancer decades ago, NBCF makes sure there are educational and research resources available to breast cancer patients and their families. All of this information and more can be found at nbcf.org.
Star Local Media is proud to partner with NBCF in October to help both raise awareness for its cause, and hopefully provide a portal for donations. Thank you in advance for supporting NBCF and the amazing work the organization does for our community and beyond.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
