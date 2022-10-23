It is starting to feel a little more like fall now. Pumpkin spice everything is on the shelves at the grocery store, football season is in full swing and yes, even a few leaves have fallen in my neighborhood.
So, as the weather turns, it is time once again to do a little cleaning and empty the notebook. So, here goes a little stream of consciousness for this week's Our Neighbors column:
- My wife, Elizabeth, and I had the pleasure to attend the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County Chrysalis Ball on Saturday night, Oct. 15. This was the first time we had attended the event, the organization's major fundraiser, and to say that we left impressed would be quite the understatement. We were blown away by the support given by those attending to the club. The funds raised will help the club operate for the first six months of 2023. If you have never attended, please consider in 2023, and even better, it is never a bad time to consider supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Collin County with a donation. You can learn more and donate at bgccc.org.
- Halloween is coming up, and I can't wait to make my first visit to the Ghost Walk event at Chestnut Square in McKinney. If you are into spooky stories with an historic, twist this event is perfect for you. The Ghost Walk this year will be held from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30. On Friday, you can take a trolley tour at Chestnut Square and enjoy a ride through downtown complete with haunted tales and historic mysteries! Availability is limited, so make sure and reserve your spot today by visiting chestnutsquare.org/ghost-walk. There are also haunted tours after dark, murder mystery dinners and so much more. This is a must-see event this Halloween.
- Hopefully you heard the news that the 121 Media, LLC, team is growing. Earlier this month, 121 Media, LLC, which owns and operates Star Local Media, acquired Check Out DFW, a content marketing and local information website that launched in September 2021. Check Out DFW, checkoutdfw.com, works with its local business partners to tell their stories in engaging and dynamic ways to attract new, loyal customers. Check Out DFW's content is focused on news you can use, whether you have lived in the Metroplex for decades, moved recently or considering a move to the region. We encourage you to "check out" Check Out DFW and save it to your favorites. More announcements and updates coming as we near 2023!
- I want to give a shout out to our friends at FC Dallas. What an atmosphere there was at Toyota Stadium Monday night as FC Dallas opened the 2022 Audi MLS Cup playoffs with a home game against Minnesota United. Kickoff for the game wasn't until 8:30 p.m. on a chilly Monday night, yet the game was a sellout with more than 19,000 fans in the stands. And the crowd was rowdy and in full voice the whole game, which FC Dallas won in penalty kicks as fireworks light the sky over the stadium as the clock ticked past 11 p.m. FC Dallas will play Texas rival Austin FC at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Austin with a chance to punch its ticket to the Western Conference finals on the line.
- I love reading all of the Community Spotlight profiles published from each of our communities every week. These profiles are normally on page 3 of the print editions, and online every Monday at starlocalmedia.com. If you know someone who you think deserves to be highlighted in our Community Spotlight profiles, shoot me an email at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com, and I will pass it along to our news staff. Help us tell the positive stories of people doing great things in our community!
- Quick TV show recommendation! If you want to get a little inside look on life in a newsroom and at a local newspaper, binge the first three episodes of the new ABC drama, "Alaska Daily." The show features actor Hilary Swank, and while fiction, it does a great job telling the story of how newspapers operate today, the challenges reporters face and how we navigate what can, at times, be a toxic environment when dealing with difficult news and subjects. It's good storytelling, and worth a watch.
- Our hearts were broken this week to learn of the death of Carrollton Police Department officer Steve Nothem, who was killed in the line of duty while backing up another officer during a DWI investigation. Nothem was hit by a passing driver. Nothem had just arrived at 1905 E. PGBT westbound when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside. The driver, 82-year-old Phillip Parker of Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene. This is the first police officer death in the line of duty in the city of Carrollton's history. Citizens were decorating a memorial outside of the Carrollton Police Department after news of Nothem's death. Nothem leaves behind a wife and four children. Please keep the city of Carrollton, the Carrollton Police Department staff and the Nothem family in your prayers.
As always, thanks for reading and supporting Star Local Media. We hope that we are living up to our mission of "being a true reflection of the communities we serve."
