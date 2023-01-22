Celina running.jpg

Celina's inaugural 5K and Kids Fun Run included a ribbon cutting for Run Celina on Saturday, Jan. 14. 

 Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

On a brisk Saturday morning, at a time when many might still be in bed, the Celina community quietly began to gather at the city’s community park.

Tents went up, music flowed from nearby speakers and locals dressed in athletic wear (and also in hats and jackets) showed up to pick up their packets for the first-ever Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run.

