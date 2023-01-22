On a brisk Saturday morning, at a time when many might still be in bed, the Celina community quietly began to gather at the city’s community park.
Tents went up, music flowed from nearby speakers and locals dressed in athletic wear (and also in hats and jackets) showed up to pick up their packets for the first-ever Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run.
That morning, a vision that Celina resident Melissa Gresham had been working towards for months became a reality. Months of posting, promoting and organizing brought roughly 400 runners to participate in her 5K event.
I first met Melissa when I asked her to participate in our newspaper’s weekly Q&A program. That was when I learned about how much this event aimed to really tie in the Celina community in a special way: the race aimed to allow attendees to socialize with local businesses and neighbors. It also benefited the Celina Community Police Foundation, a brand new organization seeking to support a growing city’s growing police department. The event also incorporated a “Celina selfie challenge” in October, calling residents to interact with police officers, take pictures together and post them online in an effort that brought the ever-growing community closer together. Even the morning of the Jan. 14 event, the engagement of the community was evident as Celina community members — including Celina City Council members and Celina High School Assistant Principal Michelle Wallis — gathered at Old Celina Park to take on 3.1 miles.
It was an event that your friendly Celina reporter didn’t want to miss, and as a result, I was there too, ready to hit the road.
With my hype playlist going (complete with Oasis, Beck and just a dash of Destiny’s Child), I and the group of runners around me got a unique chance to see the city of Celina in a completely different light. The Celina spots I’ve driven past countless times on my way to city council meetings or appointments took on a new beauty when viewed from a runner’s (or walker’s, at some points) view. As we rounded some curves, I caught the eyes of familiar faces who I had met during my time reporting in the community. It was the kind of event where the local Police Chief could easily pass you somewhere around mile two, as Celina Police Chief John Cullison did that morning.
It was impossible to miss just how engaged this community is.
The new year is still young, and making resolutions for the 12 months ahead is still a possibility. I promise, this isn’t one of those columns that talks about the benefit of health-related resolutions (I celebrated my 5K finish by eating a good amount of chocolate later that night). Instead, I propose a new kind of resolution: now is a fantastic time to get more involved and engaged in local communities.
Here at Star Local Media, we pride ourselves on creating weekly newspapers and daily online news coverage that reflect the communities we serve. That includes hard news stories like City Council meeting coverage and police updates, but it also includes weekly community Q&A’s, feature stories about what makes each of the cities we cover special, and more. If you take a look at the second page of each of our weekly papers, you’ll find a list of five things to do in the area for that week. There are so many ways to get involved, and if you’re looking for a place to start, we’ve got you covered here.
And hey, you never know — you just might find your local police chief running past you on a walking trail this year.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
