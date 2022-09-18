It is no secret, this is my favorite time of year.
The temperature outside is now a little more tolerable. Fall festivals are happening in communities all over the Star Local Media coverage area, bringing people out of their air-conditioned homes and together in fellowship. Pumpkin spice coffee is back. Yes, fall is in the air.
Oh, I almost forget, it is also football season, and that means it is the season to spend our weekends watching some pigskin. Thursdays and Fridays, it is high school football time in Texas. Saturdays are for college football fans. Then, on Sundays and Mondays, we kick back and watch the NFL and, too often, wonder how the Cowboys are going to find their way back to a Super Bowl.
But there is another reason I love this time of year. It is marching band season. For band directors, students and band parents, it is often called, "Band-tober."
And in Texas, marching band season is serious business. Texas is often seen as the premier state for competitive marching bands in high school. The props, the pageantry and the extremely difficult, high level of music played transforms these halftime and competition shows until theatrical, must-see events.
So, if you attend high school football games, please do not leave your seat at halftime. I encourage you to sit back, and enjoy the hard work, the talent and the showmanship of the marching band.
While you should watch and enjoy the band's performance at halftime on Thursday or Friday nights, if you really want to get the full effect of the show, and also see performances from talented bands from across the region, I encourage you to attend a nearby band competition in October. Nearly each Saturday, you will find a marching band competition within driving distance, and possibly even in your home city. From Denton to McKinney, Plano to Mesquite, high school marching bands from across the metroplex will spend hours - from morning to late at night - working to deliver the perfect performance, make the finals and compete for top honors at these competition events.
It is a great way to spend a Saturday if you love music.
And, for transparency here, I do have a little bit of an emotional investment in the marching band life. My wife, Elizabeth, who owns and operates Star Local Media with me today, is a retired band director. She spent more than 20 years in music education, more than half in Missouri where she served as a high school and middle school band director, and nearly 10 years in Lovejoy ISD here in Texas, as a sixth grade band director.
Our oldest daughter was in band at Frisco Centennial High School and had the opportunity to compete at the UIL State Marching Band Championships, and she is now a four-year member of the Razorback Marching Band at the University of Arkansas.
For me, marching band was not an interest of mine until Elizabeth came in my life in college. She was the drum major of the band. I was, at the time, the sports editor of the college newspaper. She was doing her thing leading the band in the stands, while I was in the press box or on the sidelines covering the game.
Now, fast-forward nearly 30 years later, not much has changed. A few weeks ago, I was on the sidelines taking photos at a football game, while Elizabeth spent her time with the band, taking photos for the website.
And in a few weeks, we will be showcasing bands from across our coverage area in the pages, both online and in print, from competitions across our region.
We hope to see you there, too.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.