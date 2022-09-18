Plano East vs Prosper RH FB_62.JPG
It is no secret, this is my favorite time of year.

The temperature outside is now a little more tolerable. Fall festivals are happening in communities all over the Star Local Media coverage area, bringing people out of their air-conditioned homes and together in fellowship. Pumpkin spice coffee is back. Yes, fall is in the air.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

