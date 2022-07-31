As I sit down to write this week's Our Neighbors column, it is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, and the temperature is once again about 100 degrees.
A quick glance out of my window shows a front yard that is not green, oh no, it's far from green. The front yard has quickly turned into a dusty, dead patch of burnt yellow grass. Oh, sure, there are still a few patches of green grass, but that is because both of my neighbors do a far better job of watering their grass than I.
As of Wednesday, the last measurable rain at the Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport weather station was June 3. Yes, June 3, nearly two months ago. And, that day, we received a whopping .11 inches of rain.
As of July 27, we had 53 days of no rain, the sixth longest streak in the metroplex's history. The longest streak dates back to the year 2000, 84 days between July 1 and Sept. 22.
And there is a little relief in sight. The 10-day forecast has us at or above 100 degrees each day with little chance of rain.
What makes this heat wave nearly unbearable is that we tend to not get any relief in the evenings or overnight as well. Temperatures constantly hover in the 80s overnight, and the heat from the afternoon sun can still be felt in the evening hours. Long gone are the days of enjoying a summer evening on the patio. It is just too hot.
This summer is starting to feel a lot like the summer of 2011 or the summer of 1980. Now, for me, I can't relate to the summer of 1980. Back then, I was a 5-year-old watching cartoons every morning growing up in St. Louis, Missouri.
But, oh, I can relate to the summer of 2011. That summer was the first summer that our family lived and worked in Texas. We moved to the Lone Star State in May of that year, and just a few months later the area suffered through 71 days above 100 degree temperatures — the most 100-degree days recorded in Dallas-Fort Worth history.
I remember walking into the CEO's office of the company that I worked for at the time and saying, "You told me that the summers are hot in Dallas, but you didn't warn me about this!"
It seems we are on track for another summer to remember in terms of the heat. It is also important for us to remember to be safe when temperatures get this high, and water this scarce. Check on elderly neighbors, friends and family. Make sure your pets are safe indoors. And be mindful that a flick of a cigarette or being careless with open flame could result in serious fire danger.
And, this may be the most important thing to remember, try and keep your cool. This isn't easy. The heat can wear all of us down. I know that this constant heat has affected my daily energy. When you walk out in the morning and it is already hot and humid, it's just a tough way to start the day.
With evaluated temperatures tend to come evaluated tempers, so try and take a deep breath or two, find some shade or air conditioning if you can, and beat this heat before it beats you down because unfortunately, I think we are going to all be sweltering for several more weeks as we head into August.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.