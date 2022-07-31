As I sit down to write this week's Our Neighbors column, it is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, and the temperature is once again about 100 degrees.

A quick glance out of my window shows a front yard that is not green, oh no, it's far from green. The front yard has quickly turned into a dusty, dead patch of burnt yellow grass. Oh, sure, there are still a few patches of green grass, but that is because both of my neighbors do a far better job of watering their grass than I.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments