In my nearly 30 years working in local media, I have always considered the school district to be the "heart" of a community.
I believe that statement to be true today just as much as I did back in the 1990s when I was living and working in much smaller communities in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri — towns of 5,000 to 12,000 people.
Now, owning and operating Star Local Media, our network of digital and print media titles span millions of residents who call this region home. Yet, whether you live in Coppell or Frisco, Mesquite or Plano, Allen or Celina, and all points in between, there is no question the school district plays a vital role in the prosperity of a community. Great schools attract great residents who want their children to learn and prosper toward a strong future.
I say all of this because, if a school is the heart of a community, what is the downtown or cultural district of a region? The brains? The brawn? The beauty?
Or, maybe it is a mix of all of the above.
You have to have people working on behalf of the downtown region with a vision that will keep a downtown thriving. You need smart people, passionate people, to invest in not only buildings, but also create businesses — unique businesses — that sometimes can't be found elsewhere and will attract people to the area.
Oh, yes, a downtown can also show its strength (brawn) with a large variety of businesses and entertainment to attract both residents and visitors. A downtown needs size and scope, and it needs to hit its visitors with a packed punch of WOW when they walk along its streets and shop in its stores.
And finally, a vibrant downtown has to have beauty if you want to keep people coming back. Your downtown has to be clean, colorful and have event programming to make sure the sidewalks and streets are full of people.
In the past few weeks, I have had the pleasure of spending time in most of the downtown regions in our coverage area. A few weeks ago, while giving our new reporter, Arianna Morrison, a tour of her markets in Little Elm, The Colony, Lewisville, Carrollton and Coppell, one theme became quickly obvious. Each of these communities has a cultural and business epicenter, and something that makes it truly unique. Little Elm? It's the Lakefront area. The Colony? You have to say Grandscape is the destination now, even though technically it is not downtown. Coppell? Old Town has a wonderful mix of retail, residential and culture. Carrollton? The Switchyard area is the spot.
Lewisville? Old Town Lewisville is where the activity lives. The Main and Mill business association is doing an amazing job of promoting events, businesses, dining and more in that region to bring new life to its historic streets and buildings. If you have not had the opportunity to visit Old Town Lewisville recently, make it a point to do so. There are several dining options, the Grand Theater in Lewisville has entertainment often throughout the month and there are some wonderful boutiques, coffee shops and other unique stores. It's worth the visit.
It is hard to argue that McKinney isn't the gold standard when it comes to the perfect mix of brains, brawn and beauty when you look at what the city, its leaders and the business and cultural community have created in its historic downtown district. The square and its surrounding area is always abuzz with activity, whether it is one of the many weekend festivals that attracts residents from inside and far outside the McKinney city limits, or it's a Wednesday night where those who live within walking distance to downtown take a simple stroll and have dinner or a drink and unwind after a hard day at work. Downtown McKinney is, well, darn near as perfect as its gets.
Then there's Frisco, where you have The Star, you will soon have the PGA of America headquarters and the destination of that complex, the Frisco Square area and now, officially, as of this past week, The Rail District. On Wednesday evening, the merchants and invested parties of the historic downtown of Frisco, along Main Street and nearby blocks, celebrated with a kickoff event the official debut of that area being dubbed The Rail District. The historic downtown area of Frisco is going through not only a rebrand, but a resurgence. New businesses are moving in and now working alongside restaurants and local merchants to help attract residents and visitors to the region.
And just a few miles north, you have Celina and its wonderful historic downtown square. A stroll along the streets and you will hear music playing, see crowds of people waiting outside to grab lunch or dinner at one of the restaurants or, taking in a music or community event on the weekends. The Celina downtown is, no question, the heart of that community — and the city and its leaders are intent to keep it that way as the city explodes with growth.
Plano, Mesquite, Allen, Flower Mound and other communities each have a unique community center, and I hope that we would all agree that it is vital that each city, each community have a destination region of its own — a region that is the perfect mix of brains, brawn and beauty.
