Old Town Lewisville

Old Town Lewisville is where the activity lives. The Main and Mill business association is doing an amazing job of promoting events, businesses, dining and more in that region to bring new life to its historic streets and buildings. If you have not had the opportunity to visit Old Town Lewisville recently, make it a point to do so. There are several dining options, the Grand Theater in Lewisville has entertainment often throughout the month and there are some wonderful boutiques, coffee shops and other unique stores. It's worth the visit.

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

In my nearly 30 years working in local media, I have always considered the school district to be the "heart" of a community. 

I believe that statement to be true today just as much as I did back in the 1990s when I was living and working in much smaller communities in southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri — towns of 5,000 to 12,000 people.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

