Random thoughts from the publisher's desk:

It has been two weeks since the events of May 6th shook the city of Allen, North Texas, the entire state and nation, and we are all still coming to grips with the reality that eight lives were lost, many others were wounded, and the safety of our region was compromised at the hands of one lone gunman.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

