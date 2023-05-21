Random thoughts from the publisher's desk:
It has been two weeks since the events of May 6th shook the city of Allen, North Texas, the entire state and nation, and we are all still coming to grips with the reality that eight lives were lost, many others were wounded, and the safety of our region was compromised at the hands of one lone gunman.
Many of us have shopped at the Allen Premium Outlets. It is a shopping destination not only for the city of Allen, but for the entire North Texas and southern Oklahoma region.
On Thursday, it was announced that the Allen Premium Outlets would remain closed through this weekend. The decision to reopen is extremely difficult, and we commend the ownership of the outlet mall, Simon Properties, for how they have handled the process of reopening while allowing the families of the victims, and the community to grieve. From the beginning, Simon Properties stated they would not reopen until all funeral and memorial services were over. One funeral and a memorial service in Little Elm were held on Thursday, May 18.
Meanwhile, in many locations around Texas, flags still fly at half-staff as the Allen Premium Outlets prepared to reopen and resume normal business operations.
Graduation season is here, and it is always fun watching the students in our local Star Local Media markets take the walk across the stage and enter this next phase of life. At Star Local Media, we will again be publishing special editions in each of our markets honoring the students who make up the Class of 2023, and in those sections will be photos from the various commencement ceremonies. You will be able to view the entire photo gallery from each high school commencement online as well by visiting www.starlocalmedia.com/photos.
Personally, this was an exciting graduation season in the Rogers' household as our oldest daughter graduated with three bachelor's degrees from the University of Arkansas. She will be entering graduate school at the U of A in the fall in hopes to being a professor in the political science field in the future. To say that we are proud parents would be an understatement. Congrats to all high school and college graduates in our readership area, the future is now in your hands!
Are you on the Dallas Stars bandwagon yet? The Stars may call Dallas home, but do not forget that their HQ is in Frisco, one of our Star Local Media markets, and today, they play Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference finals against Vegas. The Stars are trying to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since playing in "the bubble" in 2020. Unfortunately for Stars fans locally, we were not able to enjoy that Stanley Cup run as all of the games were played in Canada and without fans in attendance due to the pandemic. Instead, we watched from afar at our homes as the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
This year is different, though. The AAC is packed for every home game, and the Stars have a great chance to finally get their captain, Jamie Benn, that elusive first Stanley Cup ring along with 38-year-old veteran Joe Pavelski, one of the best American-born hockey players in history along with another Stars legend, Mike Modano. Join me on the Stars bandwagon, and "Let's Go Stars!"
Oh, and before I go, let's join together and wish our Plano neighbors "happy birthday" as the City of Plano is getting ready to celebrate its 150th birthday. Come out to Haggard Park (901 E. 15th St) on June 3 and help celebrate 150 years of the City of Excellence at Plano’s 150th Birthday Celebration! A big birthday party is planned from 4-8 p.m. with all the necessities needed to celebrate such an important year.
Star Local Media and the Plano Star Courier will be publishing a special edition on Sunday, May 28, previewing the event, and honoring milestones in those 150 years, so make sure and pick up a copy or view our e-edition online as we celebrate 150 years of excellence for the city of Plano.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.