Plano police officers respond to rash of aggravated assaults in parking lots Jun 1, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Plano police officers responded to five reports of aggravated assaults since May 23 according to community crime map information.The first aggravated assault report took place at 11:38 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot on the 6200 block of southbound Dallas Parkway.The second aggravated assault occurred at 9 a.m. May 23, at a business on the 3400 block of K Ave. At 7:07 p.m. May 25, officers responded to an aggravated assault incident in a parking lot on the 800 block of East Parker Rd.At 10:27 p.m. May 26, an aggravated assault report was taken at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Sherrye Dr.Officers responded to another aggravated assault report at 2:40 a.m. May 28, again occurring in a parking lot on the 1300 block of Rigsbee Drive.Other incidents of note that took place from May 23-31 were:- A report of a robbery took place at 8:35 p.m. May 23 on a roadway on the 600 block of E. 16th St.- A theft report was taken at an apartment complex at 8 a.m. May 25 on the 6000 block of Water St.- A burglary of an office building report was taken at 5 p.m. May 25, on the 3100 block of Custer Rd.- A burglary of an apartment complex took place at 6:30 p.m. May 25, on the 600 block of Executive Dr.- A report of breaking and entry was taken at 10:30 p.m. May 25, at a department store on the 2900 block of Preston Rd.- Theft from a convenience store was reported at 3 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Central Expressway and northbound Plano Parkway.- A home burglary was reported at 8:30 a.m. May 26, on the 1800 block of Nest Pl.- A theft took place at 6:30 p.m. May 27, at a department store on the 6000 block of Coit Rd.- A report of a burglary at a speciality store on the 6900 block of Independence Pkwy, at 5:41 a.m. May 28.- Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a place of worship at 9:52 a.m. May 28, on the 6500 block of K Ave.- At 6:45 p.m., May 28, officers responded to a burglary at a construction site on the 7600 block of Preston Rd.- At 5:15 p.m, May 30, a report of theft greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was taken at an auto dealership on the 19300 block of Preston Rd. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aggravated Assault Officer Burglary Highway Crime Motor Vehicle Theft Block Preston Rd. Apartment Complex Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Plano ISD does not have a district-wide natatorium. A Jasper High School student is looking to change that. Celina moves forward on downtown patio project McKinney resident walks 210 miles to honor the fallen as Memorial day approaches Flower Mound Planning and Zoning recommends approval for proposed apartment building Trending Recipes Update Required To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.