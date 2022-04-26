Nine reports of theft, including theft of property at a local high school, and an aggravated assault on the Dallas North Tollway all occurred from April 19-25 in the city of Plano, according to police reports.
At 5:35 p.m. on April 22, a report was filed that less than $20,000 of aluminum, copper and bronze tubing, rods water gate stems, wire and/or cable were stolen from Shepton High School. On the same day, just 30 minutes earlier, another report of a theft was filed on the 5500 block of West Plano Pkwy.
At 9:48 p.m. April 22, police responded to an aggravated assault at the 3300 block, northbound on the Dallas North Tollway.
Other major incidents reported in the past seven days to the Plano Police Department based on police reports were:
At 9:13 p.m., a robbery occurred at a specialty store on the 1100 block of E. Parker Road in Plano.
At 1:33 a.m., April 19, a robbery took place on the 1900 block of E. Parker Road.
At 6:55 p.m., April 20, a burglary was reported at the 100 block of E. Park Blvd.
At 7:52 p.m., a theft was reported in a parking lot/garage at the 6100 block of Ohio Dr.
Two house thefts were reported on April 19. At 3 p.m., a theft was reported on the 2500 block of Ridgewood Dr. At 8:05 a.m., a theft was reported at the 4100 block of Ambrosia Ln.
At 11:13 p.m., a theft was reported at a home on the 2000 block of Brabant Dr.
