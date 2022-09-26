Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit organization that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, will hold its annual Dallas Golf Classic on October 3, 2022 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.
The event will be hosted by Heisman Trophy recipient and former National Football League wide receiver Tim Brown. Ticket sales will benefit resources for Texans Can Academies’ Dallas area campuses.
“This tournament will raise crucial funds that allow us to provide the resources and programs to help keep our students on track for graduation and ultimately gain economic independence,” Dr. James Ponce, superintendent of Texans Can Academies, said. “We are grateful to Tim Brown, a champion for students receiving a quality education, for hosting this event.”
Brown, a Dallas resident, has been a long-time supporter of Texans Can Academies.
“I am who I am because of education. Every kid deserves the right to pursue an education. Texans Can Academies gives them that chance!” Tim Brown said.
The 18-hole golf tournament, presented by Cars for Kids, will begin at 10:30 a.m. and include food, beverages and complimentary gifts.
The cost of an individual ticket to the event starts at $300, and a foursome can enter to play for $1,000. Additional sponsorship levels ranging from $1,000-$10,000 can also be purchased. For tickets and more information visit: https://www.texanscan.org/event/dallasgolf2022/.
