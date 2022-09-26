Texans Can Academies, a nonprofit organization that operates 13 public charter high schools across the state, will hold its annual Dallas Golf Classic on October 3, 2022 at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving.

The event will be hosted by Heisman Trophy recipient and former National Football League wide receiver Tim Brown. Ticket sales will benefit resources for Texans Can Academies’ Dallas area campuses.

